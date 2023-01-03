Clean Group Sydney's Deep Cleaning Services Have Nothing But 5-Star Reviews

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Clean Group Sydney has been the trusted name in affordable and high-quality cleaning services in the Sydney Metropolitan area for over 20 years. The company is urging commercial and corporate customers to find out more about what their fellow Sydney business owners are saying about Clean Group’s services.

On its Google Business Profile, the Sydney cleaning company has received a perfect 5-star rating from all its reviews, 67 as of the time of writing. Its customers praise the professionalism of the company’s staff, the cleaning crew’s attention to detail, the efficiency and punctuality with which the company finishes the cleaning tasks, and the company’s dedication to open and honest communication.

One of the company’s most recent reviews says, “I am beyond pleased with the office cleaning services Clean Group provided to our office. Due to the amount of positive COVID-19 cases increasing, we need to make sure our office is clean and safe for our employees, and that is what Clean Group has delivered to us for the past year. I highly recommend it. Thank you so much Clean Group.”

As the aforementioned review highlights, Clean Group Sydney is especially known for offering deep cleaning services that can combat the spread of COVID. The company’s COVID cleaning methodology follows all the guidelines proposed by the New South Wales Ministry of Health. As a result, the company can also provide its clients with a COVID-19 cleaning certificate to help them get fast approval to re-open their business in case of an outbreak.

Clean Group Sydney’s COVID cleaning services use the Electrostatic Virus Shield Disinfection technique which is known for removing 99.99% of all germs and pathogens from the treated areas. The technique uses a specialized sprayer machine that transmits electrically charged sanitizer particles. Due to the polarity of the particles, they adhere to the surfaces over which they are spread, covering their entire area and offering long-lasting protection from the virus. Clean Group Sydney also chooses to use COVID disinfectants that are approved by the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) to be non-toxic. The result is a workplace or commercial property that is safe for both humans and pets.

The full range of services offered by Clean Group Sydney includes commercial cleaning, office cleaning, strata cleaning, medical cleaning, gym cleaning, childcare cleaning, NDIS cleaning, school cleaning, carpet cleaning, warehouse cleaning, post-construction cleaning, green cleaning, church cleaning, and more. The company specializes in the use of eco-friendly products that don’t introduce any toxic chemicals into commercial environments.

Clean Group Sydney’s deep cleaning services are also designed to be as thorough and meticulous as possible. They involve two steps to ensure complete disinfection of the commercial spaces. In the first step, called basic cleaning, the Sydney cleaning company’s professional COVID-19 cleaners clean, sweep, and mop the business’s floors, windows, doors, bathrooms, carpets, and kitchens to remove any dust, dirt, and debris. Next, during the disinfecting and sanitizing phase, the company’s cleaners sanitize all objects, equipment, lightboards, door handles, phones, railings, keyboards, toilet seats, desks, drawers, and bins to ensure the removal of viruses and bacteria. The cleaning crew also uses all the proper safety gear such as masks, gloves, PPE kits, and more to ensure no cross-contamination is possible.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLWmK3869NU

The spokesperson for Clean Group Sydney, Stephen Matthews talks about how the company delivers its highly sought-after cleaning services by saying, “If you are struggling to keep your company or commercial property’s premises clean and inviting, give us a call at (02) 9160-7469 or head over to our website to request a free quote. We will send over our sanitation experts to do a complete analysis of your facility’s cleaning requirements. Once our staff has formulated a cleaning plan, we will submit our proposal to you for approval. If you agree to finalize, we can set up a regular contract. When you are partnered with us, you can rest assured that your property will always be as safe and spotless as it can be.”

###

For more information about Clean Group Commercial Cleaning, contact the company here:



Clean Group Commercial Cleaning

Stephen Matthews

02 91607469

sales@clean-group.com.au

43b Bridge Westmead NSW 2145 Australia

Stephen Matthews