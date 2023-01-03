District 12 Road Closures - 3:30 P.M. Update

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed due to a downed tree and flooding:

Greene County:

Route 21 in Center Township between Oak Road and Tower Road is closed due to flooding.

Route 2018 (Kirby Garards Fort Road) in Whiteley Township between Dutch Run Road and Rocky Ridge Road is closed due to flooding.

Route 3010 (Deep Valley Road/Main Street) in Springhill Township between Ned Ridge Road/Windy Gap Road and Main Street is closed due to flooding.

Route 4017 (Scott Run Road) in Center Township between Hopewell Ridge Road and West Run Road is closed due to flooding.

Washington County:

Westmoreland County:

Route 381 in Ligonier Township from Route 30 to Rolling Rock Lane/Club Stable Road is closed due to flooding.

Route 2045 (Two Mile Run Road) in Ligonier Township from Ross Road to Route 30 is closed due to down trees in wires.

As issues are addressed, roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. For the latest information on roadway closures and conditions, please visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

