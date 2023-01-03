Delta 9 Opens Fortieth Retail Cannabis Store

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the milestone opening of its fortieth retail cannabis store. This opening marks the Company’s eighteenth cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba.



“Delta 9 expanded its retail network by 24 stores in 2022 and we expect continued expansion of our retail portfolio across Canada next year. The opening of our newest Winnipeg store highlights our commitment to continued expansion in our retail segment of our business,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “The Winnipeg market has underpinned the growth of Delta 9 over the past four years, making us Manitoba’s best known cannabis store.”

Delta 9’s convenient retail cannabis concept, combined with a strategic focus on high traffic shopping destinations have been a successful part of the Company’s overall vertical integration strategy. Within a 2 km range the area tenants include: Shoppers Drug Mart, Dollar Tree, McDonalds, the Forks in downtown Winnipeg center and the Norwood Beer vendor.

The new store is located at 78 Marion St. in the centre of Manitoba’s French speaking community in St. Boniface and is part of the Norwood Hotel and beer vendor. The Norwood hotel is the oldest locally family operated hotel in Manitoba, owned by Sparrow Hotels.

The location offers plenty of free parking spaces and easy access from the street. The new store offers customers a modern shopping décor, highly trained staff, and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, and concentrates. Store hours are 10:00am to 10:00pm, Sunday to Thursday and 10:00am to 11:00pm, Friday and Saturday.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.invest.delta9.ca.

