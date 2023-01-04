Purism to Participate in CES 2023
Purism, US-based Social Purpose Corporation will be at CES 2023. It will feature Librem products, its line of security-first products.
At CES 2023, Purism team will feature the power of convergence with Librem 14 laptops, Librem 5 phones and the Librem 5 USA, the only phone with Made in USA electronics.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purism will be at CES® 2023, one of the most influential technology events in the world. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features innovative ideas from the technology industry. Purism will partner with Teksun Inc, a IoT and AI solutions provider to exhibit this year at Las Vegas. The CES is set to welcome 100,000 participants, 4700 media persons and 3100+ exhibitors from 173 countries.
— Todd Weaver, Founder and CEO, Purism
The team will be available to talk about enterprise cybersecurity needs. Purism will demo the Librem 5 USA phone that has Made in USA Electronics and runs PureOS (not Android nor iOS). The Librem 5 USA was recently featured by CNBC, because Purism manufactures the phones with a secure supply chain in the United States.
Purism is partnering with Teksun Inc. Teksun is San Francisco Bay Area based IoT and AI product engineering and manufacturing company. It is an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) which offers integrated end-to-end product development services from concept through commercialization. It designs and manufactures loT devices, Al/ML, Embedded Hardware, Firmware, Cloud Architecture and Big Data based services.
If you are at CES 2023, we invite you to visit our booth with Teksun Inc. at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), IoT Pavilion Booth #10729 from 5th – 8th Jan 2023. We are excited to show you how Purism is shaping the future of digital rights.
