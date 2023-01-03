Page Content

Randy Damron, WVDOH

Randy.W.Damron@wv.gov

August 18, 2020

Intermittent I-70 Lane Closures Beginning Monday, August 24th

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Monday, August 24th there will be alternating single lane and shoulder closures on the I-70 eastbound Oglebay Park Exit 2A off-ramp as well as on the I-70 eastbound on-ramp from Mount DeChantal Road. These closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continue until September 30th.





Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, please visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

