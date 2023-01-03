Submit Release
FHWA Public Meetings Notice

An opportunity for you to talk directly with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) in an open public meeting concerning your views on the transportation planning process in the Ashland, Huntington and Charleston areas is scheduled for:

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m

Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2016

Place:KYOVA Metropolitan Planning Organization

           Conference Room
           400 3rd Avenue
           ​Huntington, WV 25701



