DOH Places Restrictions on Four County Bridges

The Division of Highways has placed new restrictions on four bridges following inspections.

Weight restrictions have been placed on Fayette County 15 crossing of Paint Creek north of the junction with County 15/9 in Milburn.  Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of three-axle trucks at 40 tons, four-or-more-axle trucks at 41 tons, five-axle semi-trailers at 55 tons and six-or-more axle semi-trailer at 57 tons.


Weight restrictions have been placed on Webster County 82 crossing Birch River east of the junction with County 32 in Cowen.  Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of two-axle trucks at 17 tons, three-axle trucks at 22 tons, four-or-more-axle trucks at 23 tons, five-axle semi-trailers at 34 tons and six-or-more axle semi-trailers at 34 tons. 


Weight restrictions have been placed on two Wetzel County bridges on County routes 15 and 76.  Wetzel County 15 crosses Four Mile Run east of the junction with County 62 in Four Mile.  Restrictions now limit the maximum gross load of two-axle trucks at 17 tons, three-axle trucks at 23 tons, four-or-more-axle trucks at 25 tons, four-axle semi-trailers at 27 tons and five-or-more axle semi-trailers at 33 tons.  Overweight vehicles can follow a 10.2 mile detour via County 62, County 58, County 58/1, County 10/1 and County 15.


Also, the Wetzel County 76 crossing of North Fork of Richwood Run east of the junction with County 15/2 in Jacksonburg has restrictions that now limit the maximum gross load of two-axle trucks at 20 tons, three-axle trucks at 27 tons, four-or-more-axle trucks at 29 tons, four-axle semi-trailers at 30 tons and five-or-more axle semi-trailers at 33 tons.  


