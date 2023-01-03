Celebrate New Route 9 Sections with September 20 Event

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





West Virginia Governor Joe Manchin and Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox will join Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito, FHWA West Virginia Administrator Tom Smith and other state and local officials in celebrating the opening of the two newest sections of Route 9 in Berkeley and Jefferson counties that opened to traffic August 31. The event is open to the public and will take place on Monday, September 20 at 1:30 p.m. just off Route 9 on Short Road (CR 9/19) in Berkeley County. Take the Short Road exit off of Route 9, follow CR 9/19 north to the 3 way stop intersection and make a left into the staging area. DOH personnel will be on hand to direct parking.





The nearly $25 million first section is 2.05 miles from Opequon Creek to Short Road (Berkeley County Route 9/19) while the 2.65 mile second section from Short Road to Leetown Road (Jefferson County Route 1) contract was around $27 million. Orders Construction Company, Inc. and Central Contracting Inc., both of St. Albans performed the work.





The opening of the 4.65 mile section allows motorists to travel from Opequon Creek to Leetown Road, marking uninterrupted access from I-81 to Charles Town.





Please contact Brent Walker, Office of Communications, (304)558-9227 or (304)545-5909 with questions.





-30-







