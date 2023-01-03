Construction Underway on Little Kanawha Transit Authority Facility

Page Content





Charleston, W.Va-





Construction of an administrative and maintenance facility for the Little Kanawha Transit Authority (Little Kanawha Bus) in Calhoun County is underway.

The project will cost nearly $2.2 million, which will be paid entirely with American Recovery and Reinvestment Act Funds. The contract was awarded to Danhill Construction Company of Gauley Bridge, WV. Construction at the site in Mt. Zion is expected to last for a year.

Little Kanawha Bus currently has offices in Arnoldsburg, but has no in-house capabilities for vehicle maintenance. Along with providing those services, the new facility will have administrative offices, training rooms and in-door vehicle storage.

Little Kanawha Bus provides service in Calhoun, Roane and Jackson counties. For schedule information call 1-866-354-5522.​



