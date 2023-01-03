Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,485 in the last 365 days.

State Rail Authority to Discuss Statewide Rail Plan

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Rail Authority will be holding eight public information meetings throughout the State to discuss the Authority’s State Rail Plan.   The informational meetings will afford participants an opportunity to learn about the Plan, to ask questions and to state their views and opinions for consideration in the development of the Plan.  All meetings will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.  There will be a formal presentation at 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting.  The first two public meetings will be held at the following locations:

 

Monday, December 10, 2012

West Virginia Division of Highways

District Nine Headquarters

146 Stonehouse Road

Lewisburg, WV  24901

 

Tuesday, December 11, 2012

West Virginia Division of Highways

District Two Headquarters

801 Madison Avenue

Huntington, WV  25712

 

Your written comments can be dropped in a comment box at the workshop, or mailed to:

Cindy Butler, Director, WV State Rail Authority

120 Water Plan Drive

Moorefield, West Virginia 26836

 

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

State Rail Authority to Discuss Statewide Rail Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.