State Rail Authority to Discuss Statewide Rail Plan

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Rail Authority will be holding eight public information meetings throughout the State to discuss the Authority’s State Rail Plan. The informational meetings will afford participants an opportunity to learn about the Plan, to ask questions and to state their views and opinions for consideration in the development of the Plan. All meetings will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be a formal presentation at 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting. The first two public meetings will be held at the following locations:

Monday, December 10, 2012

West Virginia Division of Highways

District Nine Headquarters

146 Stonehouse Road

Lewisburg, WV 24901

Tuesday, December 11, 2012

West Virginia Division of Highways

District Two Headquarters

801 Madison Avenue

Huntington, WV 25712

Your written comments can be dropped in a comment box at the workshop, or mailed to:

Cindy Butler, Director, WV State Rail Authority

120 Water Plan Drive

Moorefield, West Virginia 26836

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.



