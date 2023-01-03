Multi-Platinum Producer Malcolm Springer Hosts "Bigfoot, Aliens, and Music" Podcast
Saving Abel bassist Scott Wilson, Hip Hop artist Drew Lines, Producer Malcolm Springer and Singer/Songwriter Scotty Austin
Malcolm has had the privilege of interviewing real-life Bigfoot hunters, retired military Black Hawk pilots, world-class vocal coaches and celebrity musiciansNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-platinum producer, mixer, and sound engineer Malcolm Springer has come a long way when it comes to his career in the music industry. The four-time Grammy winner has had a tremendous impact on the careers of various music artists, including Collective Soul, Matchbox 20, Fear Factory, Scotty Austin, Full Devil Jacket, Greenwheel, Salvia, Fuel, One Less Reason, and Clutch, among others. Last August 2022, Malcolm embarked on a new and exciting journey as host of the "Bigfoot, Aliens, and Music" Podcast, where he interviews big names in the music industry and other inspiring personalities.
Known as a respected name in the music industry, Malcolm talks about building a music career, overcoming life's biggest challenges, and several other helpful topics with his guests. Apart from interviewing well-known personalities in the music industry, Malcolm also has engaging conversations with other experts on supernatural topics such as Bigfoot, extraterrestrial beings, and paranormal activities, to mention a few. Interestingly, he has had the privilege of interviewing real-life Bigfoot hunters, retired military Black Hawk pilots, and world-class vocal coaches. Since the establishment of the podcast, he has interviewed Saliva's Josey Scott, Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Matchbox Twenty, and Collective Soul engineer Greg Archilla.
Malcolm's successes include having developed his own music company called 10 Inch Music, which he started at 16 years old in 1986. From there, he started working on various musical genres, including rock, pop, rap, and country. Many years later, Malcolm started generating gold and platinum awards for his exceptional work as a music producer.
He became Chief Engineer of House of Blues Studios-Memphis from 1990 to 1995. He was known as the "first call" engineer, which means he was the priority person to call, especially when major clients visited the facility. Some years later, he joined Island Def Jam Music Group as a Staff Producer and Label Imprint from 2000 to 2002. Malcolm enjoyed his time in both companies as he got to work with the best sound engineering staff in the industry, allowing him to expand his network significantly.
Ever since he started his career in the music business, Malcolm has always been committed to giving young talents a chance to record their albums in the best studio with the best engineers from around the world, an opportunity he never got to enjoy growing up. He is a known innovator when it comes to leveraging present times' technologies. In fact, Malcolm was the first sound engineer to use ADAT Technology on a major label release back in the day. Even today, he is best known for pioneering unique audio techniques to help artists bring their musical vision to life.
Malcolm differentiates himself from emerging talents claiming to be music producers by utilizing cutting-edge technology to edit and manipulate recorded materials to create something enjoyable and highly marketable. Where it matters most, Malcolm can be considered a traditional producer with an eye for modern tools. Until today, he still prefers to make time for each project's pre-production, rehearsal, and arrangement needs.
The wildly successful "Bigfoot, Aliens, and Music" Podcast is a testament to Malcolm's level of professionalism, creativity, and passion for life. If anything, his recent venture is an avenue for people to experience more of his artistry and fire for life, two attributes that ought to be passed on to the younger generation.
Chris Dobry
Stryker Records
Cdobry@strykerrecords.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Surviving The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash with Special Guest Artimus Pyle