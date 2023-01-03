Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,374 in the last 365 days.

Soar to Puxico for MDC Eagle Days in February

Body

PUXICO, Mo. – Celebrate the return of bald eagles to southeast Missouri with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Friends of Mingo Swamp, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, World Bird Sanctuary, and Puxico School District on Feb. 4 in Puxico.

“Attendees will experience indoor live bald eagle shows from our friends at the World Bird Sanctuary,” said MDC Conservation Educator Sally Hancock.

  • Programs will be held at Puxico Activity Center at 8:30 a.m.; 10 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.; and 2 p.m.
  • The 2 p.m. program will be different from the other programs, providing another opportunity to learn about eagles and other birds of prey. 
  • All ages are welcome, and registration is not required. Eagle shows have a capacity of 400; early arrival is recommended.

Hancock said opportunities to view bald eagles in the wild – with the assistance of volunteers and spotting scopes – will be available at the following locations:

  • Three locations on Mingo National Wildlife Refuge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • One location at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • One location at Duck Creek Conservation Area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

She added Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will be open the day of the event to present details on the restoration project that took place on the refuge. Limited edition prints of the hacking towers (limit one per family) will also be provided.

Hancock said because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading lower 48 states for bald eagle viewing.

“Each year around this time, thousands of these great birds migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri,” she said. “So, now is a great time to visit!”

Hancock said eagles take up residence wherever they find open water and plentiful food, and more than 2,000 bald eagles are typically reported in Missouri during winter.

For event questions, contact Sally Hancock at Sally.Hancock@mdc.mo.gov

Puxico Activity Center is adjacent to Puxico High School, just off HWY 51.

Eagle Watching on Your Own

Can't make an MDC Eagle Days event? Other local events and hot spots for winter eagle viewing include:

  • Duck Creek Conservation Area north of Puxico on Highway 51 in Stoddard
  • Mingo National Wildlife Refuge on Hwy 51 in Stoddard County
  • Lake of the Ozarks at Bagnell Dam Access east of Bagnell
  • Lock & Dam 20 in Canton
  • Lock & Dam 24 at Clarksville
  • Lock & Dam 25 east of Winfield
  • Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge south of Mound City
  • Moses Eagle Park in Stella
  • Old Chain of Rocks Bridge south of I-270 off Riverview Drive in St. Louis
  • Riverlands Environmental Demonstration Area east of West Alton
  • Schell-Osage Conservation Area north of El Dorado Springs
  • Smithville Lake north of Kansas City
  • Stockton Lake near Stockton
  • Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner
  • Table Rock Lake and Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery southwest of Branson
  • Truman Reservoir west of Warsaw
  • Wappapello Lake’s Eagle Point in southeast Missouri

Watch for eagles perched in large trees along the water's edge. Early in the morning you can see them flying and fishing. Be sure to dress for winter weather and don't forget cameras and binoculars!

For more information on bald eagles, visit the MDC online Field Guide at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/bald-eagle.

Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days, and visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/events by searching “Eagle Days.”

You just read:

Soar to Puxico for MDC Eagle Days in February

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.