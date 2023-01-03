Submit Release
National Assembly's extraordinary session to open on Wednesday

VIETNAM, January 3 - HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly’s second extraordinary session of the 15th tenure is scheduled to open on Wednesday and end on Monday next week. 

A preparation session for the sitting was held on Tuesday afternoon in Hà Nội. 

Among the discussion topics are the review and approval of the amended Law on Medical Treatment and Examination and the National Master Plan for the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050. 

The delegation will also look into the results of implementing Resolution No 30/2021/QH15 on COVID-19 prevention and control, and decide on continuing the use of the drug registration form that expired on January 1, 2023, but has not yet been extended according to the Law on Pharmacy. 

The National Assembly (NA) will also discuss personnel work under its authority as well as financial adjustments, which include updating the State budget estimates of non-refundable foreign aid in 2021, last year’s unused contingencies of the General Department of Taxation and General Department of Customs, as well as localities’ capital planning.

While meetings with voters are not organised for this extraordinary session, NA delegations will work with provincial and municipal committees of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front for updates on public opinion and suggestions. 

According to the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly, the NA has two meeting sessions each year. An extraordinary session is scheduled when requested by the President, the NA Standing Committee, the Prime Minister, or one-third of the total NA deputies.  

In the NA’s 18th session in December last year, the NA Standing Committee had given its inputs on holding the second  extraordinary session of the tenure. — VNS

