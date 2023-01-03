RALPH PILOLLI PUBLISHES HIS OWN FANTASY BOOK
Author Ralph Pilolli makes knowing the unknown entertaining in his book Land of PhilantasyTORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when philosophy and fantasy combine? Ralph Pilolli answers through his writing of his book Land of Philantasy, where he makes knowing the unknown entertaining.
Land of Philantasy, with the term ‘philantasy’ coined by the author to reflect his style of writing, is a collection of short and poem-like stories, revealing Pilolli’s wisdom through experiences. It focuses on analyzing the human experience and its complexities, the broadness of nature, and technology.
“Sculptured onto the obelisks are the titles of eight short stories, a novella, and a ditty. These are not run of the mill (so to speak) type of stories. They are what I call ‘Philantasy’, a coined word. They are all a touch of philosophy with the imagination of fantasy, so welcome to the land of Philantasy,” Pilolli writes.
Sincerely written, Land of Philantasy is a book that is creative and engrossing from start to finish.
Ralph Pilolli is a father and writer motivated by faith and compassion. He went to a Catholic school for twelve years, served at the Korean war, and is now telling the entire world the lessons he learned in life in his book, Land of Philantasy. ‘Philantasy’ being the combination of his philosophy and fantasy while ‘Philantistrey’, another term he coined, being the mix of philosophy and mystery.
For those who want to experience more of some ‘philantasy’, Land of Philantasy is available for purchase on Amazon as well as Google Play, Apple iTunes, the Barnes & Noble website, and in all physical bookstores.
