Bridge Closing on SR 2035 over Interstate 81 in Luzerne County
Dunmore, PA – There will be a bridge closing on SR 2035 (Suscon Road) over Interstate 81 in Pittston Township, Luzerne County starting on Tuesday, January 3 for a bridge replacement project. The estimated date of reopening is the winter of 2023. The detour is as follows:
From North: Pittston Township
Head southwest on Armstrong Road towards Research Drive;
- Turn right onto Centerpoint Boulevard;
- Turn right toward Keystone Avenue;
- Turn right onto Keystone Avenue; and
- Turn right onto PA-315 North.
From South: 300 Main Street, Dupont
- Head southwest on PA-315 South/Ziegler Street towards Lincoln Street;
- Continue to follow PA-315 South;
- Turn left onto Keystone Avenue;
- Turn left towards Centerpoint Boulevard;
- Turn left onto Centerpoint Boulevard; and
- Turn left onto Armstrong Road.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
