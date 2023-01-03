Dracula Technologies Shows How to Power Indoor Devices at CES 2023
Temperature Logger -- TT Sensor Plus
Breakthrough technology makes indoor IoT green and affordable
Temperature monitoring is crucial for logistics and transportation where companies need proof that goods were kept within a certain temperature range. Indoor Co2 monitoring is also needed in logistics”CES, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dracula Technologies, a pioneer in harvesting energy from indoor light, will be showcasing several devices at CES 2023 in Las Vegas—an autonomous temperature logger (in various shapes) and a CO2 sensor. The devices will be demonstrated at Eureka Park throughout CES and at the CES Unveiled media event. The devices are powered by LAYER®, an organic photovoltaic (OPV) solution developed by Dracula Technologies to generate energy from indoor light, eliminating the need for batteries. This new energy harvesting technology powers indoor connected devices in an eco-friendly manner at a fraction of the current costs.
— Brice Cruchon, CEO and founder of Dracula Technologies
"Temperature monitoring is crucial for logistics and transportation in cases where companies need proof that goods were kept within a certain temperature range,” says Brice Cruchon, CEO and founder of Dracula Technologies. “Indoor CO2 monitoring is also needed in logistics, and in a variety of other domains."
"Application developers feel growing pressure to deliver sustainable solutions, while keeping costs down. We help developers overcome some of the challenges. Our customizable eco-friendly modules power the small and variable shaped objects needed for indoor IoT solutions, such as cold chain and emissions monitoring—and they do so at a lower overall cost.”
Dracula Technologies has the only energy harvesting solution that combines solution processed OPV, high indoor performance, and high stability in a small, freely shaped form factor. What's more, it's very easy for developers to try out. The company’s fast method for depositing thin films enables not only rapid prototyping, but also quick scaling in production capacity anywhere in the world.
TT Sensor Plus to monitor temperature
This advanced temperature logger collects data during transportation and storage of agricultural products, frozen foods, and pharmaceutical products. These portable measurement instruments operate autonomously and reliably, recording temperature at regular intervals from pickup to drop off. Data may be transmitted in real-time for immediate analysis—and it is also stored in internal memory to be retrieved and analyzed after the goods are delivered.
Sensor-SP to monitor CO2
A portable self-power carbon dioxide (CO2) sensor using non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology, Sensor-SP measures the CO2 levels at configurable intervals. Values are displayed on a 7-segment bar graph on an electrochromic e-paper display and transmitted to an Android application using the Bluetooth low energy (BLE) communication protocol. CO2 Sensor-SP measures carbon dioxide levels with very high accuracy, making it suitable for a wide range of applications—including life science incubation, cold storage, food & beverage transportation, fermentation & brewing, CO2 emissions measurement, HVAC, and packaging.
LAYER® can be customized to fit a variety of shapes and sizes, meeting the power requirements of a variety of applications, and is compatible with a wide range of communications protocols. Applications range from Smart Building, Smart Home, and Connected Supermarkets to Industry 4.0 and Autonomous Vehicles. Product designers can already order a demokit to build prototypes.
Note: Dracula Technologies will be exhibiting at Eureka Park in the Business in France area (booth #61011) and presenting at the CES Unveiled media event on January 3. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations and learn more about the revolutionary technology that powers indoor devices.
About DRACULA Technologies: Dracula Technologies (Valence, France) is a pioneer in energy harvesting through light in our living space. The internet of things brings a new set of challenges to industry—including limited battery life, excessive power consumption, and e-waste. The result of more than 10 years of research and development, LAYER® technology from Dracula Technologies is the only system that can provide flexible and customizable modules that support the small and variable shaped objects required for IoT—and at a very low cost.
CAMILLE DUFOUR
International PR Consulting for Dracula Technologies
+33 6 79 49 51 43
camille.prconsulting@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Sustainable Energy for your Indoor Devices