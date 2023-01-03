Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,340 in the last 365 days.

Dracula Technologies Shows How to Power Indoor Devices at CES 2023

LAYER® technology: OPV solution that generates energy from light

Temperature Logger -- TT Sensor Plus

Breakthrough technology makes indoor IoT green and affordable

Temperature monitoring is crucial for logistics and transportation where companies need proof that goods were kept within a certain temperature range. Indoor Co2 monitoring is also needed in logistics”
— Brice Cruchon, CEO and founder of Dracula Technologies
CES, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dracula Technologies, a pioneer in harvesting energy from indoor light, will be showcasing several devices at CES 2023 in Las Vegas—an autonomous temperature logger (in various shapes) and a CO2 sensor. The devices will be demonstrated at Eureka Park throughout CES and at the CES Unveiled media event. The devices are powered by LAYER®, an organic photovoltaic (OPV) solution developed by Dracula Technologies to generate energy from indoor light, eliminating the need for batteries. This new energy harvesting technology powers indoor connected devices in an eco-friendly manner at a fraction of the current costs.

"Temperature monitoring is crucial for logistics and transportation in cases where companies need proof that goods were kept within a certain temperature range,” says Brice Cruchon, CEO and founder of Dracula Technologies. “Indoor CO2 monitoring is also needed in logistics, and in a variety of other domains."

"Application developers feel growing pressure to deliver sustainable solutions, while keeping costs down. We help developers overcome some of the challenges. Our customizable eco-friendly modules power the small and variable shaped objects needed for indoor IoT solutions, such as cold chain and emissions monitoring—and they do so at a lower overall cost.”

Dracula Technologies has the only energy harvesting solution that combines solution processed OPV, high indoor performance, and high stability in a small, freely shaped form factor. What's more, it's very easy for developers to try out. The company’s fast method for depositing thin films enables not only rapid prototyping, but also quick scaling in production capacity anywhere in the world.

TT Sensor Plus to monitor temperature
This advanced temperature logger collects data during transportation and storage of agricultural products, frozen foods, and pharmaceutical products. These portable measurement instruments operate autonomously and reliably, recording temperature at regular intervals from pickup to drop off. Data may be transmitted in real-time for immediate analysis—and it is also stored in internal memory to be retrieved and analyzed after the goods are delivered.

Sensor-SP to monitor CO2
A portable self-power carbon dioxide (CO2) sensor using non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology, Sensor-SP measures the CO2 levels at configurable intervals. Values are displayed on a 7-segment bar graph on an electrochromic e-paper display and transmitted to an Android application using the Bluetooth low energy (BLE) communication protocol. CO2 Sensor-SP measures carbon dioxide levels with very high accuracy, making it suitable for a wide range of applications—including life science incubation, cold storage, food & beverage transportation, fermentation & brewing, CO2 emissions measurement, HVAC, and packaging.

LAYER® can be customized to fit a variety of shapes and sizes, meeting the power requirements of a variety of applications, and is compatible with a wide range of communications protocols. Applications range from Smart Building, Smart Home, and Connected Supermarkets to Industry 4.0 and Autonomous Vehicles. Product designers can already order a demokit to build prototypes.

Note: Dracula Technologies will be exhibiting at Eureka Park in the Business in France area (booth #61011) and presenting at the CES Unveiled media event on January 3. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations and learn more about the revolutionary technology that powers indoor devices.

About DRACULA Technologies: Dracula Technologies (Valence, France) is a pioneer in energy harvesting through light in our living space. The internet of things brings a new set of challenges to industry—including limited battery life, excessive power consumption, and e-waste. The result of more than 10 years of research and development, LAYER® technology from Dracula Technologies is the only system that can provide flexible and customizable modules that support the small and variable shaped objects required for IoT—and at a very low cost.

CAMILLE DUFOUR
International PR Consulting for Dracula Technologies
+33 6 79 49 51 43
camille.prconsulting@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Sustainable Energy for your Indoor Devices

You just read:

Dracula Technologies Shows How to Power Indoor Devices at CES 2023

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.