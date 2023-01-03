Ronn Torossian On Mobile Games and Ad Campaigns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, PR executive, there are over 2.2 billion active mobile games all over the world. More people have gotten into gaming, and even pay to play their favorite game on their phone. However, with an increased number of games being published each year, companies in the mobile gaming industry have had a difficult time trying to stand out in the crowd. Knowing how to market a mobile game is the key to the success of that game.

TikTok

The last few years have been incredibly successful for the social media platform TikTok, as the app has been on top of all the charts practically each month throughout this time. This platform also provides a lot of success for mobile games, as a few different games have generated a lot of success after investing in advertising campaigns on the platform. TikTok has become the go-to promotional channel for many mobile game advertisers; it's effectively able to reach a global audience of young consumers, and according to research, these consumers installed around 50% more games compared to people that don't use TikTok. There are different ways that companies can present their games on the platform and reach their audiences, however, investing in this platform is a great choice for any business looking to promote its mobile game.

User generated content (UGC)

According to Torossian, social media platforms and their users are very passionate about user generated content. Although companies can sometimes get some of this type of content, directly from their target audiences and users through things like social media, companies can also emulate that same feeling in their advertising campaigns. Setting up influencers to create a few different ads for the game or choosing customer reviews can make the viewers of the ads feel like the content is genuine, and create a better connection to the business. One of the most important factors to the success of these types of advertising campaigns is authenticity, because consumers want to feel like they are included, and there are many different, creative ways that companies can execute this strategy effectively and reach their target audiences.

Global audiences

Finally, any marketing strategy for mobile games needs to be global because these types of advertising campaigns can reach people all over the globe to generate more downloads. The best way for a company to get potential customers to download an app is to make sure that the audience can open up the App Store of their device and download it as soon as they hear about the game.