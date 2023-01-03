Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,344 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its fourth quarter 2022 conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Corporation, a global alternative asset manager. For more information, go to bn.brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media
Sebastien Bouchard
Vice President, Communications
Tel: +1 (416) 943-7937
Email: sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com 		Investor Relations
Stephen Fukuda
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 956-5129
Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield Infrastructure to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.