ABC Animal Adventures – A Vibrant Book Of Friendly Characters For Learning The ABCs

ABC Animal Adventures by Alyssa Jagmohan

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABC Animal Adventures by Alyssa Jagmohan is a fun-filled, delightful book that engages young readers to learn the ABCs. It primarily targets children from 2 years of age and will grow with them until they can learn to read and recognize sight words.

The book consists of interesting animals, each connected with an alphabet. Toddlers can easily engage in this playful, vibrant book with rich illustrations by Madi Arts. The author has chronicled the usage of bright colors, alphabets and countless types of animals, and interactive activities that further enhance the kids' interest.

It's an age-old tradition of using animals as letter characters: A-Z! Combining this ancient practice with a new blend of modern language learning methods results in a book that teaches children how to read and write their ABCs.

The book aims to help children learn the alphabet easily and with enthusiasm. It gives the kids a chance to make learning an enjoyable process. Moreover, with the ABC Animal Adventures book, the author believes that it can engage toddlers in learning the alphabet, as well as their first reading skills.

Following a light-hearted approach, Jagmohan delivers a simple approach through creative illustrations leaving the children laughing and giggling while learning. A great book for children of 2-7 years to help them recognize sight words.

Designed to spark imagination, it also teaches toddlers how to recognize various objects by matching them with letters of the alphabet. The book contains an interesting storyline and creative illustrations full of entertainment and motivation for children to read. After all, without laughter and excitement, there would be no interest in learning.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1960116010

Alyssa Jagmohan
Urban Book Publishers
