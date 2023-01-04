Skyscend Announces Its Invoice Management and Supply Chain Finance Solution is Now Available on SAP® Store
By integrating with SAP® S/4HANA, Skyscend Pay helps to increase efficiency, reduce cost and unlock working capital for customers and their suppliersATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyscend Inc. today announced that Skyscend Pay, a cloud-native platform for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation (APIA) and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Skyscend Pay integrates with SAP S/4HANA to help customers gain operational efficiency by automating invoice management and early payment options for their suppliers and vendors through on-demand supply chain financing, also known as payables financing or reverse factoring.
David Sulfridge, CEO of Skyscend, said, “With Skyscend Pay on SAP Store, this is another major milestone for Skyscend. Skyscend Pay offers pre-built APIs that integrate with SAP S/4HANA right out of the box. Customers and suppliers can get immediate access to the Skyscend Pay platform and supplier network with full visibility to purchase orders, invoices, and payment status via a web portal and mobile app. Suppliers can onboard in minutes with self-service functionality to create and submit invoices, track invoice status, and request early payment on any approved invoice. Skyscend Pay helps to automate accounts payable and to turn discounted early payments to suppliers into profits for customers.”
Skyscend's APIA and SCF solution can help quickly scale and cover a corporate customer's entire supply chain. It streamlines accounts payable processes by eliminating paper invoicing, speeding up invoice approval and capturing early pay requests. It helps close the participation gap in electronic invoicing by accepting all types of electronic invoices from suppliers and gives them access to a free self-service tool. With invoicing automation, customers can improve the efficiency of their AP operations. With on-demand early payment options, customers can keep the same payment terms or extend them while also providing suppliers with the opportunity to get paid ahead of the due date on their invoices.
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,200 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Skyscend Inc. is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
About Skyscend Inc.
Skyscend is the world’s first cloud-native supply chain network on blockchain delivering accounts payable invoice automation and on-demand supply chain financing. Customers using Skyscend Pay streamline their accounts payable process and maximize working capital, turning their accounts payable into profits. Skyscend empowers buying organizations to provide their suppliers with electronic invoicing and low-cost early payment options. Skyscend is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has offices in Canada and India.
# # #
For more information, press only:
www.skyscend.com
Media Relations
Skyscend Inc.
+1 888-447-0170
email us here
About Skyscend, Steve Roach, Chairman