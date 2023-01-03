Here's What $5.5 Million Gets You in Brooklyn

New York, NY, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's no surprise that Brooklyn is now one of NYC's most desirable locations. Still, this 3,800-square-foot four-level townhouse at 74 South 2nd Street from architect Murat Mutlu is in a league of its own. A nod to the cast-iron buildings of Williamsburg's past, this four-bedroom townhouse furnished and decorated by Interior Marketing Group is a study in contemporary sustainable living.

This unique, newly built townhouse is just one block from the Williamsburg waterfront and Domino Park. With oversized windows and views of Manhattan and beyond, this bright and airy home is listed by Deborah Rieders of The Corcoran Group for $5.5 million. As a disciple of Zaha Hadid, architect Murat Mutlu's design features molded concrete and distinctive undulating curves. IMG's design team and artist collective installed simple, timeless furniture and abstract art to complement the home's mid-Century modern-inspired interiors.

The top floor includes a grand primary suite with extra-high 12' ceilings, phenomenal views, and a walk-in closet. This home has no shortage of private outdoor space. In addition to a roof deck, the English basement level of the home has floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a terrace and the main kitchen and dining level opens to a stunning, fully-planted garden.

Attachments

Andrew Nodell Interior Marketing Group 646-830-0064 andrew@imgnyc.com