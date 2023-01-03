Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,346 in the last 365 days.

Here's What $5.5 Million Gets You in Brooklyn

New York, NY, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's no surprise that Brooklyn is now one of NYC's most desirable locations. Still, this 3,800-square-foot four-level townhouse at 74 South 2nd Street from architect Murat Mutlu is in a league of its own. A nod to the cast-iron buildings of Williamsburg's past, this four-bedroom townhouse furnished and decorated by Interior Marketing Group is a study in contemporary sustainable living.

This unique, newly built townhouse is just one block from the Williamsburg waterfront and Domino Park. With oversized windows and views of Manhattan and beyond, this bright and airy home is listed by Deborah Rieders of The Corcoran Group for $5.5 million. As a disciple of Zaha Hadid, architect Murat Mutlu's design features molded concrete and distinctive undulating curves. IMG's design team and artist collective installed simple, timeless furniture and abstract art to complement the home's mid-Century modern-inspired interiors.

The top floor includes a grand primary suite with extra-high 12' ceilings, phenomenal views, and a walk-in closet. This home has no shortage of private outdoor space. In addition to a roof deck, the English basement level of the home has floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a terrace and the main kitchen and dining level opens to a stunning, fully-planted garden.

Attachments 


Andrew Nodell
Interior Marketing Group
646-830-0064
andrew@imgnyc.com

You just read:

Here's What $5.5 Million Gets You in Brooklyn

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.