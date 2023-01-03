New Season Of Bama-Q TV Show Kicks Off 1st Episode Of The Bama-Q Grilling Series: Steak & Monster Burger Battle In Vegas
The popular food sport competition TV show, Bama-Q TV, is back with a new season titled "Bama-Q Grilling Series."
In the first episode, "Steak & Monster Burger Battle: Bama-Q's Roll the Dice Steak Cook-Off in Vegas," top grillmasters go head to head in a battle of the steaks and monster burgers.”MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first episode, "Steak & Monster Burger Battle: Bama-Q's Roll the Dice Steak Cook-Off in Vegas," features top grillmasters competing in a battle of the steaks and monster burgers in Las Vegas. Hosted by Lisa Blackwell, this cook-off is just one part of the Bama-Q Grilling Series.
— Lisa Blackwell - Host
Bama-Q can be watched on a variety of platforms, including Apple TV, Google Play, Samsung, LG, Roku, Youtube, and Amazon Fire TV, with new episodes added monthly.
The new season of Bama-Q, the award winning food sport competition TV show, is here! The season is titled "Bama-Q Grilling Series 2022" and promises to bring even more sizzling action and delicious grilling recipes to viewers.
In the first episode, "Steak & Monster Burger Battle: Bama-Q's Roll the Dice Steak Cook-Off in Vegas," top grillmasters go head to head in a battle of the steaks and monster burgers. Hosted by Lisa Blackwell, this exciting cook-off takes place in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. Who will come out on top? Roll the dice and find out!
Bama-Q is a TV show dedicated to the world of "Food Sport," and in its first four years, the crew covered BBQ competitions all over the Southeastern US. In 2021, Bama-Q joined the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) and created the Bama-Q Grilling Series. This year's series features cook-offs set across the country, all of which will be broadcast across the Bama-Q TV network of independent channels, streaming services, and digital programs.
In addition to the cook-offs, Bama-Q also produces a series of recipe vidoe’s which includes some the top Pitmasters in the country as part of our programming B&B TV, Grilling with Bama-Q , and Cooking with Bama-Q.
Bama-Q is available on the following platforms: Apple TV, Google Play, Samsung, LG, Roku, Youtube, and Amazon Fire TV. New episodes will be added monthly, with a total of eight.
Bama-Q would not be possible without the support of its sponsors: B&B Charcoal, Hasty Bake Charcoal Grills, Camp Chef, Green Mountain Grills, Bama BBQ Supply, and Arkassippi Smoke Live.
Don't miss the premiere of Bama-Q Grilling Series 2022, "Steak & Monster Burger Battle: Bama-Q's Roll the Dice Steak Cook-Off in Vegas," now live on all channels and TV platforms. Tune in for all the grilling action and get ready to improve your cooking skills at home.
Michael Smith
Bama-Q Productions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
The Bama-Q Grilling Series: Steak & Monster Burger Battle: Bama-Q's Roll the Dice Steak Cook-Off in Las Vegas