New Season Of Bama-Q TV Show Kicks Off 1st Episode Of The Bama-Q Grilling Series: Steak & Monster Burger Battle In Vegas

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first episode, " Steak & Monster Burger Battle : Bama-Q's Roll the Dice Steak Cook-Off in Vegas," features top grillmasters competing in a battle of the steaks and monster burgers in Las Vegas. Hosted by Lisa Blackwell, this cook-off is just one part of the Bama-Q Grilling Series Bama-Q can be watched on a variety of platforms, including Apple TV, Google Play, Samsung, LG, Roku, Youtube, and Amazon Fire TV, with new episodes added monthly.The new season of Bama-Q, the award winning food sport competition TV show , is here! The season is titled "Bama-Q Grilling Series 2022" and promises to bring even more sizzling action and delicious grilling recipes to viewers.In the first episode, "Steak & Monster Burger Battle: Bama-Q's Roll the Dice Steak Cook-Off in Vegas," top grillmasters go head to head in a battle of the steaks and monster burgers. Hosted by Lisa Blackwell, this exciting cook-off takes place in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. Who will come out on top? Roll the dice and find out!Bama-Q is a TV show dedicated to the world of "Food Sport," and in its first four years, the crew covered BBQ competitions all over the Southeastern US. In 2021, Bama-Q joined the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) and created the Bama-Q Grilling Series. This year's series features cook-offs set across the country, all of which will be broadcast across the Bama-Q TV network of independent channels, streaming services, and digital programs.In addition to the cook-offs, Bama-Q also produces a series of recipe vidoe’s which includes some the top Pitmasters in the country as part of our programming B&B TV, Grilling with Bama-Q , and Cooking with Bama-Q.Bama-Q is available on the following platforms: Apple TV, Google Play, Samsung, LG, Roku, Youtube, and Amazon Fire TV. New episodes will be added monthly, with a total of eight.Bama-Q would not be possible without the support of its sponsors: B&B Charcoal, Hasty Bake Charcoal Grills, Camp Chef, Green Mountain Grills, Bama BBQ Supply, and Arkassippi Smoke Live.Don't miss the premiere of Bama-Q Grilling Series 2022, "Steak & Monster Burger Battle: Bama-Q's Roll the Dice Steak Cook-Off in Vegas," now live on all channels and TV platforms. Tune in for all the grilling action and get ready to improve your cooking skills at home.

