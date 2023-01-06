BionicWP sets up a new white label dashboard to brand as a hosting platform
UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BionicWP, a managed WordPress hosting provider, is geared to set up a new white label dashboard to brand as the customer’s very own hosting platform. They offer all-in-one solutions that allow users to manage all their WordPress needs in one spot and provide some of the best support in the hosting industry.
In 2021, Michael Borgelt launched BionicWP as he saw a gap in the market. Michael's goal with BionicWP was to bring agency-level support to the hosting world. In that vein, a major focus of BionicWP was hyper-fast WordPress hosting.
“We are bringing the agency level of service to the hosting world,” Michael, who started off as a database administrator and database ASP programmer, commented about BionicWP. It was later that he developed an interest in SEO to make his association with Google.
This is the vision that led Michael Borgelt to set up the white label dashboard feature. Equipped with remarkable assistance, the dashboard allows the users to bring up-to-date WordPress core punctually while also enabling them to enhance their website plugins and themes. The dashboard helps the clients modify their options by enabling them to get upgradation individually as well as collectively. Most importantly, the clients can brand the entire dashboard for their agency and enable the clients to access information. This power provides any agency owner with the capabilities of giants like GoDaddy for the best customer experience.
While considering hosting features offered by BionicWP, it’s also important to disseminate information to WordPress users. White label hosting enables a wider agency and offers hosting to its clients while using a solution like BionicWP on the backend.
The best feature of white label hosting packages is that clients can easily sell the hosting package at a premium cost. When BionicWP replies to support tickets, it uses the agency’s email addresses so as to obscure the support IDs. This ensures that the end-users don’t know who is supplying the support for their service.
