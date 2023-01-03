Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer Market Competitive Landscape, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for emission reduction and environmental protection is the key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer industry for the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies. The report covers a comprehensive impact analysis of the global health crisis on the overall growth of the market. UV absorbers work by protecting interior of plastic components from harmful UV light, which have a high level of inherent photostability and very strong UV absorption. Many plastics, including Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and technical plastics, can be stabilized with UV absorbers. Attack of ultraviolet radiation, oxygen, moisture, and heat on polyolefins can cause brittleness in polymer, surface crazing, color change, and product failure. Therefore, UV light stabilizers are utilized in plastic packaging applications to shield contents from UV ray damage to shield polymers from deteriorating effects of exposure to sun and weather. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global Ultraviolet (UV) light stabilizer market size was USD 1.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising industrialization in developing countries, rapid growth in the automotive industry, and increasing requirement for manufacturing UV stabilizers in the automotive industry are major factors driving market revenue growth. UV light stabilizer protects plastic or wooden components from long-term effects of UV radiations. These stabilizers absorb radiation generated by sunlight or artificial light source while simultaneously neutralizing impact of UV rays. Rapid industrialization has led to growth of various end-use industries, which rely on UV light stabilizers. For instance, building materials can experience microcracking and embrittlement as major consequences of photodegradation. These effects are frequently followed by a significant decline in material’s mechanical qualities such as tensile strength, impact strength, and elongation. This has led to rising demand for UV light stabilizer in the construction industry to increase longevity and retain strength of materials.

The Global Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer Report is a panoramic study of the overall Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer industry.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer market include:

American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)

UV Absorbers

Quenchers

Blends

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Furniture & Interiors

Decking & Flooring

Packaging

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Construction

Textiles

Agriculture

Industrial Coatings

Consumer Plastics

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Ultraviolet Light Stabilizer industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

