Nuritopia Opens Global Video Contest for Future Stars

Nuritopia is excited to announce its Global Video Contest, offering the community over $100K in token prizes.

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With this contest, everyone can join and showcase their talents while competing against others worldwide.





The competition will feature multiple categories, and winning contestants will collect $NBLU tokens as rewards. This event marks a new opportunity for talents to shine in the metaverse and become part of an inspiring community.

A New Chance to Shine in the Metaverse

Nuritopia Global Video Contest gives people the opportunity to show their skills. It does not matter if they are professionals or beginners since everyone can participate.

This event will enable talents to draw attention from a worldwide audience and make their mark among thousands of competitors. Moreover, contestants who submit content in the contest can trade it as NFTs and consequently collect additional income.

"Best Dancer," "Best Singer," "Best Model," "Best Musician," and "Funniest Video" are the categories featured in this global contest. For each of them, Nuritopia informed its community that the first prize would be worth $10K in $NBLU. The second and prizes will be worth, respectively, $5K and $3K.

In any case, all the participants reaching the qualification stage will receive thousands of additional $NBLU tokens. The closing date to join this competition is 31st January 2023. After that, three voting rounds to determine the winners will take place in the first quarter of 2023.

Nuritopia invites everyone to participate and further showcases their talent on a global scale. This way, people can become part of a community that inspires and encourages creativity.

A Social Metaverse that is Transforming the Way People Connect

Nuritopia's social dimension offers a safe, natural, and comfortable way for people to interact with one another. This platform can connect cultures worldwide through shared experiences and activities that nurture creative expression and social collaboration.

People will find multiple zones in this virtual paradise to explore and connect:

· Friends and Hangouts: An ideal environment to meet people, make friends, and find partners.

· NFT Marketplace: A marketplace for buying, selling, and trading virtual assets.

· Health Consulting: Matching services to provide quality transparency regarding medical care.

· Community Club: Clubs, pubs, fitness, and more!

· Work Office: Advanced tools for businesses to enable remote work.

Nuritopia is a next-level social metaverse that provides people with an enriched virtual experience. The team wants to bring people closer and make them feel like they are part of something bigger.

With the help of the $NBLU token, the platform will provide users with secure and fast transactions. The large Nuritopia ecosystem will allow its community to explore the virtual world like never before.

About Nuritopia

Nuritopia presents itself as a new virtual world of possibilities. Its mission is to provide a safe and inclusive space for people from diverse backgrounds to come together. On this platform, users can foster meaningful connections, create beautiful experiences and obtain rewards for their social contribution.

This contest is another example of how Nuritopia wants to bring the world closer and let people make their mark.

Anyone interested in learning more about Nuritopia can visit its website and join its vibrant community on social media.

Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | Kakao Talk

Franklin Ngamga fngamga-at-nuritopia.com