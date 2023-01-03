Spright Sponsors Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Entrepreneurship category honors significant impact on UAS/AAM
Spright is proud to sponsor this year’s award for Women to Watch Entrepreneurship category and recognizes the significant achievements of all nominees.”CHICAGO , IL, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global drone solutions provider Spright joins the list of companies stepping up to support Women and Drones and their Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards. Spright’s unmanned aerial systems (UAS) end-to-end solutions are revolutionizing healthcare delivery and utility inspections. The award ceremony will take place during CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6th 2023.
“Spright is proud to sponsor this year’s award for Women to Watch Entrepreneurship category and recognizes the significant achievements of all nominees,” said Diena Seeger, VP of Business Development for Spright. “The Women and Drones Organization promotes inspiring visions of the future and encourages women to boldly take part. Connecting, learning, and growing from successful women in technology strengthens us all, as individuals and as an industry.”
Entrepreneurship is one of ten individual “Women to Watch” categories in which honorees will be named. Other categories include Leadership, Education, Geographic Information System (GIS), AI/Autonomy, Visual Arts, Public Safety/Public Service, Engineering, Drone Sports, and the Trailblazer award. Two new awards debuting this year include Hall of Fame and Top Companies for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies.
The Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards is a live event on Friday, January 6th during CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES is a three-day event and is considered the world’s most influential technology event giving a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as the industry’s most influential leaders and advocates.
About Spright
Spright was founded to help solve some of the toughest challenges facing communities across the globe. Our innovative, drone-based solutions leverage emerging aeronautical technology to create operational efficiencies that can be implemented to streamline local operations. Spright is a stand-alone Part 135 Operator with a leadership team that has more than 70 years of aviation operational experience.
About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the drone industry closer to gender parity. The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, embrace diversity and have a culture of inclusiveness.
