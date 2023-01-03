Submit Release
Independence Day of Burma

On behalf of the United States of America, I reaffirm our commitment to the people of Burma as they mark the 75th Anniversary of Burma’s independence on January 4.

The United States has long supported the people of Burma and their ability to chart their own future. Today, Burma’s military regime stands in the way of democratic progress and the will of the people. The military’s brutal and horrific campaign of violence has nevertheless failed to overcome the strong commitment of the people of Burma to forge an inclusive and democratic country. We stand in solidarity with the people of Burma in their determination to bring democracy to their country. The military regime must end its violence, release those unjustly detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and recognize the desire of the people for a genuine and inclusive democracy in Burma.

