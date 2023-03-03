The report on NB Latex Market size was valued $2.90 Billion in 2021 and is Expected to Expand at CAGR of 4.70% Per Year
The global market for NB latex was $2.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.70% per year to reach $3.90 billion in 2029.
Global NB Latex Market Overview
NB latex, which stands for "non-biodegradable," is a particular kind of latex. It can therefore be placed on surfaces for a longer amount of time without creating any issues because it doesn't degrade in the environment. Paints and adhesives, for example, that need to be water- and oil-resistant frequently employ NB latex.
The rising demand for natural rubber goods including car tires, building materials, and medical gadgets is significantly responsible for the expansion of the NB latex market. There are numerous potential uses for NB Latex. It can be used to create items like rubber gloves, insulation, and even vehicle tire. Additionally, its potential to replace conventional rubber materials is being researched. This kind of latex is safe for the environment and has a wide range of potential uses.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
NB latex comes in three different types: medium-high acrylonitrile, high acrylonitrile, and moderate acrylonitrile. The most common acrylonitrile kind is the middle one because it is both affordable and simple to make. Although it is not particularly robust, it offers high heat and cold resistance. The cost of higher-quality acrylonitrile is higher than that of middle-quality acrylonitrile, but it also has stronger resistance to heat and cold. It is also more durable than the middle type of acrylonitrile. The medium-high acrylonitrile kind, which is the most expensive of the three, has the best resistance to heat and cold.
A particular kind of synthetic rubber called NB latex offers characteristics that make it perfect for a wide range of uses. Gloves made of NB latex are among its most popular applications. The gloves shield the hands from pollutants such as oils, chemicals, and other substances. They can withstand humidity as well as bad weather. Paper goods can also use NB latex. It is frequently employed in the creation of mailing labels, fax paper, and other specialty materials. Other goods made of the fabric also use NB latex. It is incorporated into clothes like suits, coats, and skirts.
A variety of industries, including those related to food packaging, health care, and automotive parts, use NB Latex as a polymer. Its widespread use is a result of its many advantages, including its high strength and lightweight. The Paradox of the Late NB: The Late NB is the universe where The region with the greatest growth is now Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. Additionally, the usage of NB Latex is increasing significantly throughout South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This is probably because of how easily it can be manufactured using different methods and how inexpensive it is.
Prominent Key Players of the NB Latex Market
A few of the major companies in the market for NB latex are Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Synthomer AG, Nantex S.A., LG Chem Ltd., BST BV, Zeon Corporation, Shin Foong Technical Trading Company Limited, Croslene Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Hongtai Rubber Co., Ltd., Shandong Zibo Haode Chemical Co., Ltd.
Key Market Segments Table: NB Latex Market
Based on types, the NB Latex market is primarily split into:
• Middle Acrylonitrile Type
• High Acrylonitrile Type
• Medium - High Acrylonitrile Type
Based on applications, the NB Latex market covers:
• Gloves
• Paper
• Fabrics
• Gaskets
Geographically, the analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the COVID-19
The "NB Latex Market" was severely impacted by the pandemic. The market for latex products will significantly decline as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, researchers predict. This is due to increased health awareness and a desire to avoid using any latex-containing products. This can cause the market value of "NB Latex" to significantly decrease.
Key Drivers & barriers in the NB Latex Market
A kind of latex called NB latex is weaker than conventional latex. Because it doesn't induce allergic responses as ordinary latex does, it is frequently used in medical products. Since NB latex is free of harsh chemicals, it is also beneficial for those with sensitive skin. This kind of latex is safe for the environment and has a wide range of potential uses. It might be used to create items we already use, like rubber gloves and automobile tires, as well as to protect the environment from dangerous chemical waste.
The market is dealing with numerous difficulties. The availability of raw resources is one of the main issues. Two businesses, NatureWorks and Evonik Industries control the majority of the "NB Latex" industry, and both are having trouble locating fresh sources of raw materials. Due to this, the "NB Latex" market as a whole is experiencing price increases and shortages. The regulatory environment is yet another formidable obstacle. The "NB Latex" sector is heavily regulated, and a variety of laws must be adhered to in order to guarantee quality and safety.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• This study's objective is to provide readers with the knowledge they need to make wise business decisions.
• By considering how a company is positioned in the market, the NB Latex research shows how a marketing team can differentiate a company from
its rivals.
• The present state of the industry's rules, as well as any recent updates and enhancements, are outlined.
Why is an NB Latex Market Research Report so Important?
• This market study on NB Latex contains current data on market prospects and investment opportunities, notable developments and trends,
industry-specific laws and obstacles, as well as other variables that will affect this market's demand in the years to come.
• The report's graphical depiction and projections of key data indicators assist in the study of market potential by focusing on a variety of factors that
will affect the growth of product consumption in India, product import-export markets, market size, and industry outlook.
