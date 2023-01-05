North West Church Gets Skills Development Tools From Scientology Volunteer Ministers
More than 150 religious leaders and congregants met to collaborate in tackling the devastating social issues across South Africa after Covid-19.
We need to develop our communities so they can be prosperous.”MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, more than 150 religious leaders and congregants from the Independent Congregational Church of Southern Africa met in the North West with Scientology Volunteer Ministers to collaborate in tackling the devastating social issues that have been plaguing communities across South Africa after Covid-19.
— Bishop Matebesi
Deeply worried by the state of his beloved community of Mahikeng, Bishop Daniel Matebesi decided it was time to bring solutions to his community and called on the Scientology Volunteer Ministers to assist with their Tools for Life Program.
Bishop Matebesi organized the workshop over three full days in order to help his community properly deal with the decrease in spiritual values and increase in drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence, youth unemployment, and more.
Highly impressed with the results he has seen in the past from this program, the Bishop affirmed that these Tools for Life are the skills needed to improve people’s conditions in life. The community came out in numbers, all eager to play their part in lifting the country out of the effects of the deadly pandemic that swept through the country and devastated many for more than two years.
In opening the 3-day workshop, Mr. Matebesi said, “I have seen this training and what it can do. We are going to be empowered with the practical tools we need to develop our communities so they can be prosperous”.
Mr. Neuweiler of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said, “It is an absolute honor to be part of this. Religious unity is something we have been striving for and to see people toss aside their differences and unite for a common goal is simply magical. Our Tools for Life program written by L. Ron Hubbard is known for equipping individuals with practical life skills that they can use to improve their lives and communities”.
One of the members of the Independent Congregational Church of Southern Africa attended the workshop and was completely blown away. In expressing her joy, she said, “I am so excited and very inspired! I now have knowledge about things I can do in my community and help our society.” Another said, “This seminar has taught me a lot and it has empowered me to go back to school to finish my studies. I feel empowered to pursue whatever I want. I feel inspired.” I am going to achieve my goals!” Yet another testified, “This seminar increased my knowledge, work ethic and communication skills. I feel happy now because I have this knowledge. The story about the lady who lost her job and then picked herself up with the Tools for Life, starting a successful bakery was inspiring. I will definitely do all the 19 courses and use them to help my community and achieve my goals in life.”
Many other attendees made similar statements and emphasized how much the seminar motivated them and gave them hope and confidence that they could create a better future for themselves and their community.
In delivering the vote of thanks, Bishop Matebesi said, “Today is the day that the Lord has made for us to be empowered. The Tools for Life training is an opportunity of a lifetime. I encourage all of you to study these courses well and put them into use. They can help you open your own business; they can help you to help others overcome drug problems, and they can help you in your marriage and with so many other things. Thank you again to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for travelling to North-West to empower us with the Tools for Life.”
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES FOR A BETTER SOCIETY