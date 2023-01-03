Security Orchestration Market Size to Reach USD 9.60 Billion by 2030; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16.52%

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and automation in Information Technology (IT) security and increasing trend of work from home due to COVID-19 are key factors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global security orchestration market size was USD 2.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.52% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in organizations is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Introduction of remote working options for employees owing to COVID-19 and BYOD rules has helped many firms to adopt security orchestration successfully. It is expected that over 80% of businesses will have BYOD rules in place by 2022, while 76% of workers reportedly use their personal cell phones for work. However, despite the widespread use of BYOD policy, only about 33% of businesses have made it necessary for employees devices to be recognized with IT to install security software. Such factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

The report is formulated by taking into consideration the government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation. The report covers historical revenue and sales volume, and the data is further validated to provide a forecast market estimation of the market size and sales numbers for key regions along with types and end-user applications. Moreover, the report also includes macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies pertaining to the security orchestration industry for evaluation and predictive analysis.

In addition, security orchestration platforms might offer asset categorization for a better understanding of their security. Risk of cyberattacks on any assets that are susceptible to cyber threats will be reduced by timely vulnerability patches. In addition to immediately gathering information about weaknesses by connecting with threat intelligence, it also provides integration with technologies that automate vulnerability management process.

Lack of knowledge among professionals about these kinds of attacks is one of the main causes businesses all over the world continue to be victims of cyberattacks and data breaches, which is a major factor hampering market revenue growth.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the security orchestration market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Based on the types, the market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global security orchestration market based on technology, organization size, deployment, application, end-use:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Identifying Threats

Compliance Management

Ticketing Solutions

Network Forensic

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Government Organizations

Others

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

IBM, Cisco System Inc., DXC Technology Company, RSA Security LLC, FireEye, Swimlane, Tufin, Palo Alto Networks, Accenture, and SIRP Labs.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period due to increasing technological improvements, application evolution, and organizational networks. This makes it difficult for security employees to understand the network and safety environment, which promotes cyber intrusions.

The IT and telecom segment is expected to account for a rapid revenue share due to rising demand for security orchestrations to increase food security. The telecom industry is moving swiftly due to increasing need for digitization and push of new innovative providers and business models.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising incidences of cyber-attacks. Security orchestration assists companies in improving response activities for cyber-attacks based on evaluation of their protective actions and risk posture.

On 06 January 2021, XSOAR solution is now available on Cyberbit skills technology platform and is integrated into realistic incident response simulations that leverage orchestration and automation. Cyberbit skills development platform will include ndustry-leading cybercrime technologies XSOAR, Palo Alto Network Next-Generation Firewall, finest SIEM products, and endpoint security solutions.

Regional Landscape section of the security orchestration report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the security orchestration market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

