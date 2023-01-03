Aerospace Robotics Market Size to be Worth USD 8.15 Billion Growing at 12.6% CAGR till 2030; Industry Revenue, Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for automation for efficient aircraft manufacturing is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerospace robotics market size was USD 2.85 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for automation for efficient aircraft manufacturing is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In the aerospace sector, robots are taking place of conventional production methods to carry out jobs that demand expertise and precision that people are unable to attain. Robotics now work side by side with human employees as a result of development of collaborative robots, which has increased human-robot cooperation. The productivity and efficiency of human labor has grown as a result of incorporation of robots. In addition, in the manufacturing industry, some duties are better carried out by humans than by robots. Use of robots in the manufacture of aircraft is a major growth opportunity for the aerospace robotics market to investigate various strengths of humans and robots.

However, high initial expenses are associated with use of robots in manufacturing processes. Before implementing a new system in their factories, manufacturers who wish to integrate robotics into their production processes must carefully examine the Return On Investment (ROI). Large sum of money is needed to purchase complex robotics and software, which can cost between USD 100,000 and USD 150,000 to implement new industrial robotics for a given application, including robots, controllers, software, and other technologies. It is also necessary to take into account necessity for ongoing maintenance and professional labor. Despite high expense, airplane manufacturers now use robots in their manufacturing processes as a result of order backlogs, while hefty initial cost makes it difficult to adopt fully automated procedures, nevertheless.

Manufacturers of aircraft pay attention to factors like how governments of different countries want to restructure supply chains while taking the pandemic into account. Aircraft manufacturers are eager to optimise their entire operations and concentrate on inventory management to reduce the pandemic's effects on commercial aviation.

When working in the industrial sector, machine operators must abide by safety regulations and social distance. Since worker safety is the top priority for the businesses, this has also helped the aerospace robots industry. As a result, there will be a greater need for the use of robots in the production process because they make the best shop floor replacements.

Top Companies Operating in the Aerospace Robotics Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Fanuk Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Electroimpact Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, JH Robotics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited, Swisslog AG, Seiko Epson, and Boston Dynamics.

Global Aerospace Robotics Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Aerospace Robotics market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Aerospace Robotics market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

Global Aerospace Robotics Market Segmentation based on Product Type and Application:

Emergen Research has segmented the aerospace robotics market based on component, application, technology:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sensors

Controller

Drive

End Effector

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Welding

Drilling & Fastening

Material Handling

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Traditional

Collaborative

The latest report on the global Aerospace Robotics market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Aerospace Robotics market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Aerospace Robotics market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2022-2030.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The end effector segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. In industrial contexts, use of robotic end-effectors to automate repetitive tasks and free up human labor is increasing. The aircraft sector has taken lead for using specialized end-effectors designed for specific tasks in repeated circumstances.

The material handling segment is expected to register a substantially fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. By delivering high-quality goods on time, handling robots increase production line productivity and improve customer satisfaction. Utilizing material handling robots to automate some of the most laborious, hazardous, and repetitive processes on manufacturing line is one of the easiest ways to introduce automation.

The traditional segment is expected to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Traditional robots can be programmed, have three or more directions of movement, and are automated. Typical applications for traditional robots include welding, disassembly, painting, assembling, lifting and positioning printed circuit boards, packing and labeling, palletizing, product inspection, and testing. These can aid in material handling for warehouse applications as well.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerablely fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Companies, such as Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) and local manufacturers, who offer aerospace robotics systems at lower prices than other suppliers are driving market revenue growth.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.

Aerospace Robotics Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

