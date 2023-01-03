2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumes in early January at selected locations as the New Year begins and will continue through the middle portion of March.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

The first regional stocking sites for 2023 will be on Jan. 4 and 5 and include:

West Tennessee: Lake Graham, Jackson

Middle Tennessee: Cedar Hill Park, Madison

Percy Priest, Nashville

Cumberland Plateau: Cumberland Mountain State Park, Crossville

Athens City Park, Athens

East Tennessee: Oneida City Park, Oneida

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org in the fishing section and the 2022-23 Winter Trout Stocking icon. For areas not listed in this program, see the 2022-23 stocking schedule and tailwater schedule on the website.