Electrophysiology Market Size to Reach USD 15.75 Billion by 2030; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.2%

Emergen Research Logo

Growth in incidences of arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation is the key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 7.08 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends – Increased use of non-invasive cardiac mapping ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrophysiology market size reached USD 7.08 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Electrophysiology market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer, growing aging populations, increasing awareness regarding electrophysiology treatment, improving reimbursements for electrophysiology procedures, development of 3D implants, and a rise in preference for biological products. Electrophysiology investigations give clinicians information about the reasons for irregular heartbeats. During the electrophysiology test, catheters and wire electrodes are placed into blood arteries leading to the heart to capture electrical activity. Cryoablation, ultrasonic ablation, laser ablation, and improved mapping are examples of cutting-edge medical procedures that are anticipated to raise demand for electrophysiology equipment.

The Electrophysiology market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1473

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Electrophysiology business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Abbott., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Siemens, Stereotaxis, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, ATRICURE, INC, and Biotronik.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The electrophysiology laboratory devices segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Market companies increased focus on releasing technologically superior 3D mapping systems, rising public-private investment for the development of novel electrophysiological recording systems, and the widespread availability of these products all contribute to this sector's relatively large share of the market. The heart's anatomy can be visualized in all its complexity due to 3D mapping. Cardiac mapping is a procedure in which a doctor electrically stimulates the heart while monitoring its electrical activity to detect irregularities in its rhythm (cardiac arrhythmia). Electrophysiology (EP) procedures, such as cardiac mapping, follow the paths of electrical impulses generated by heart muscle cells.

The atrial fibrillation segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Atrial Fibrillation (AF), the most common clinically significant arrhythmia, is associated with an increased risk of mortality and is the largest cause of hospitalizations in the United States. There is a rising probability that AF will become more prevalent as the population as a whole age. The most typical form of atrial fibrillation is called paroxysmal AF, however, there are further known forms called persistent AF and long-lasting persistent AF, which can either be chronic or permanent. Nevertheless, not every patient will go through all of these stages, and the length of time spent in each stage will differ quite a little from person to person.

The hospitals & cardiac center segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Several variables, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the number of ablation treatments, contribute to this end-user segment's disproportionately large market share. Hospital-based care is in high demand because cutting-edge diagnostic, therapeutic, and administrative services are readily available to patients, and staffed by knowledgeable professionals. Most medical screenings and diagnostics are performed in hospitals, making them the most common type of medical facility.

Requesting A Customised Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1473

Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophysiology market on the basis of product, indication, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheters

Access Devices

Others

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

The global Electrophysiology market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To Read More About The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrophysiology-market

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Electrophysiology business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2022-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

To Purchase Now, Click Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1473

We appreciate you reading our report. Please contact us if you need the most recent report customised in any way. Our team will work with you to ensure that the report is created in accordance with your needs.

Read More Related Report

Waterproof Tape Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproof-tape-market

Green Tea Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-tea-market

Data Catalog Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-catalog-market

HVAC Controls Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hvac-controls-market

Lipid Nanodiscs Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lipid-nanodiscs-market

Emergency Lighting Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emergency-lighting-market

Data Discovery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-discovery-market

Acid Chlorides Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acid-chlorides-market

Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-graffiti-coatings-market

Hydraulic Cylinder Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydraulic-cylinder-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Electrophysiology Market Size Worth USD 15.75 Billion in 2030