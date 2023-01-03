Contact Center Analytics Market Size, Share| 2030 | Industry Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Growing use of text and speech analysis is a key factor driving contact center analytics market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Contact Center Analytics Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Contact Center Analytics Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Contact Center Analytics industry for the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

Utilizing data and technology to monitor and improve a contact center's performance is known as contact centre analytics. The use of text and speech analysis to better understand customer interactions and pinpoint areas for development is one part of contact centre analytics. There are several applications for text and speech analysis in contact centres. For instance, contact centre managers can use it to automatically transcribe and examine chat or phone transcripts from customers to see patterns and trends in their interactions. This might be helpful for finding recurring problems or complaints from customers as well as for finding ways to enhance the customer experience. The performance can also be monitored and evaluated using text and speech analysis.

Contact centre analytics solutions are also in great demand due to the growing use of call centre automation with self-service options. Customers and businesses can both gain from the deployment of call centre automation with self-service capabilities. It might be beneficial for businesses to lessen the workload of contact centre employees so they can concentrate on more difficult or important duties. As self-service tools frequently offer quick assistance or resolution to client inquiries, it can also help to increase the effectiveness and speed of customer interactions. Customers may find it handy and simple to obtain the information or support they require using self-service options rather than having to wait on hold or interact with an agent. This may enhance everything.

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of contact center analytics among SMEs as these organizations look for ways to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their customer interactions. Contact center analytics can help SMEs to better understand their customers needs and preferences, identify opportunities for improving the customer experience, and optimize their operations to better meet the needs of their customers. This can be particularly important for SMEs, as they may have limited resources and may not have the same level of access to data and analytics as larger organizations.

Automatic Call Distributor (ACD) segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period. The demand for ACD systems is increasing as they can help organizations to optimize their operations and improve the customer experience. ACD systems can route calls to the most appropriate agent based on factors such as their skills and availability, helping to improve the efficiency of customer interactions.

Key companies operating in the Contact Center Analytics market include: Cisco Systems, Inc., Genpact, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, CallMiner, 8x8, Inc., Five9, Inc., Talkdesk, Enghouse Interactive, CallHippo, Avaya Inc., and NICE Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented global contact center analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Cross-channel Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Performance Analytics

Text Analytics

Speech Analytics

Desktop Analytics

Service

Integration & Deployment

Training & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Application Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automatic Call Distributor

Log Management

Customer Experience Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Real-time Monitoring & Reporting

Workforce Optimization

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

