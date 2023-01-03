Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,584 in the last 365 days.

Establishing the Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology

The Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology begins operations today at the Department of State.  Secretary Blinken established the office as part of the wider modernization agenda because the constellation of critical and emerging technologies reshaping the world is now an integral part of the conduct of U.S. foreign policy and diplomacy.  The competition to develop and deploy foundational technologies is intensifying.  The Office of the Special Envoy will bring additional technology policy expertise, diplomatic leadership, and strategic direction to the Department’s approach to critical and emerging technologies.  As the Department works to strengthen tech diplomacy across the organization, the office will provide a center of expertise and energy to develop and coordinate critical and emerging technology foreign policy, and to engage foreign partners on emerging technologies that will transform our societies, economies, and security—including biotechnology, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum information technologies.  It will work in close coordination with the various bureaus and offices across the Department that are engaging on these and other technology topics that are central to our foreign policy.

Dr. Seth Center will serve as the Deputy Envoy and stand up and build out the office.  Dr. Center has extensive experience working at the intersection of national security and technology policy in and out of government.

You just read:

Establishing the Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.