Looking Ahead: Coinrule's 2022 Recap and What’s Next?
Coinrule, the leading automated trading platform, had a successful year in 2022 despite the challenges faced by the cryptocurrency market.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yahoo recognised the company as the best crypto bot, thanks to its wide range of features, user-friendly interface, and generous trial offer. Coinrule stands out among other automated trading bots with its comprehensive set of features and ease of use, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.
One of the primary benefits of using Coinrule is that it allows users to trade without requiring coding skills. The platform features an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users to set up and monitor their trading strategies. Coinrule also offers a range of tools and features to help users analyze market conditions and make informed trading decisions, including MFI, Bollinger Bands, and MACD. In 2022, Coinrule added several new features to make trading more accessible and customizable. These include Kucoin Futures, Open High Low Close, MFI, and Bollinger Bands, which provide powerful tools to enhance profitability and smart trading.
Even in a bear market, automated bot traders have continued to find ways to trade and be creative with their rules. Coinrule has helped its users navigate the challenges of the market and identify opportunities for growth in 2022. The platform's comprehensive set of features and ease of use make it the top choice for traders who want to stay up-to-date on market conditions and make informed decisions.
In addition to its ease of use and comprehensive features, Coinrule has also made significant improvements to the user experience in 2022, here are some of the updates made by Coinrule:
1) Integration of New Exchanges
One of the key updates was the integration of Kucoin. With over 700 coins, KuCoin is renowned for being the top centralized exchange to purchase and trade lower market capitalization altcoins with large potential. Kucoin is the largest global exchange by trade volume and has 10 million users in more than 200 countries. This allowed Coinrule users to trade a wider range of cryptocurrencies and take advantage of price fluctuations.
Another advantage of Kucoin is the low fees – ranging from 0.1% – 0.02% depending on monthly trade volume or the balance of KuCoinToken (KCS) held in your account.
2) Kucoin Futures
Another important upgrade was the integration of Kucoin Futures, making it possible to short assets on Kucoin without actually owning the underlying asset.
Taking a short or sell position on Kucoin Futures is essentially a bet that the price of the asset will fall.
3) Integration of New Features
Open High Low Close
This feature allows users to customise their strategies in a variety of additional ways. The user can set actions to trigger when either the open, high, or low price of the current candle crosses above or below or is less than or greater than, the current price or a variety of technical indicators, including MAs, EMAs, the MACD, and more.
MFI (Money Flow Index)
The MFI, or Money Flow Index, is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data to identify overbought or oversold coins. The MFI is often used in conjunction with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to increase the reliability of signals.
Bollinger Bands
Bollinger Bands are among the most famous and widely used technical analysis indicators. A Bollinger Band is a technical analysis tool defined by a set of trend lines traditionally plotted two standard deviations (positively and negatively) away from a simple moving average (SMA) of an asset’s price.
MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
The MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of an asset’s price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.
Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs)
Also Coinrule has integrated support for 4 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) periods to build EMA8, EMA12, EMA26 and EMA55 into the strategies, giving greater degree of customizability for your rules.
MA/RSI Increase/Decrease Indicator
The RSI, or relative strength index, is a technical indicator frequently used in trading. It works by measuring the speed and change of price movements to determine whether a coin is oversold (indicating a good entry point) or overbought (indicating a point of exit/entry for a short position).
MAs, or moving averages, are among the most common trading indicators. They are straightforward to interpret and effective to use.
Looking ahead to 2023, Coinrule is excited to announce a number of new features designed to enhance the user experience. These include a mobile app for convenient access to the platform and its advanced automation capabilities and a marketplace where users can buy and sell strategies. Additionally, Coinrule will be introducing backtesting functionality, which will enable users to test and refine their trading strategies before implementing them in the market. These updates demonstrate Coinrule's commitment to providing the best tools and resources for successful automated trading in cryptocurrency. Coinrule looks forward to continuing to serve its users and driving innovation in this exciting industry.
