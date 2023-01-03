Perimeter Defense System Market Dynamics, Size, Regional Analysis, Key Highlights, Scope and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing prevalence of cyberattacks and the need for enhanced security measures is driving the demand for perimeter defense systems.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perimeter defence systems market is expected to reach USD 62.6 billion in 2023, propelled by increasing government spending on security infrastructure and the rising prevalence of terrorist activities across the world. Additionally, with a growing number of natural disasters occurring and rapid population growth, there has been an increased demand for perimeter defense systems as they are seen as necessary in providing a first line of defense against external threats.

Moreover, the growing utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other robotic technologies in perimeter defense systems has been driving the market’s growth. UAVs are capable of providing coverage over large areas and can be used to detect suspicious activities or unauthorized access points, thereby enhancing security measures. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of advanced sensors such as video analytics and thermal imaging that are being used in perimeter defense systems. These technologies can detect intrusions or other security threats efficiently and accurately, which further contributes to the growth of the market.

The increasing prevalence of cyberattacks and the need for enhanced security measures is driving the demand for perimeter defense systems. Companies are investing in these systems to protect their data, networks, and other sensitive information from malicious actors. Additionally, perimeter defense solutions offer organizations an added layer of security by providing a physical barrier between the outer and inner layers of the IT infrastructure.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Some major companies in the global market report include ASSA ABLOY, Optex Co., Ltd., Apex Perimeter Protection, APT Security Systems, ATG Access Ltd., Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Barrier1 Systems, LLC, B&B Roadway and Security Solutions, CAME.

The companies are focusing on product launches, acquisitions and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Wavestore announced the launch of its latest Video Management Software (VMS) called Waveview 6 to provide customers with enhanced security surveillance. The new product includes advanced AI-driven analytics for perimeter defence and real-time facial recognition technology.

Furthermore, in November 2019, Honeywell launched Spectra Insight Edge, a cloud-based physical security solution for perimeter defence. The product is integrated with video analytics capabilities, advanced motion detection and intrusion detection to provide enhanced security surveillance.

Additionally, the market players are also engaging in collaborations to expand their customer base. For instance, in January 2020, Genetec Inc. partnered with VideoSurveillance.com to provide customers with a comprehensive portfolio of physical security solutions. The product portfolio includes intrusion detection systems, access control systems and perimeter defence solutions to meet the growing demand for enhanced security surveillance.

Perimeter defense system is a type of security system designed to protect a property or facility from unauthorized access. It is usually composed of physical barriers, such as fences and walls, as well as technological components like sensors and cameras. The primary purpose of the perimeter defense system is to detect and deter any threat before they reach the main target area. It also serves to alert personnel when a breach has occurred, allowing for quick response and containment. The system is typically used in areas of high security such as military installations, prisons, banks and other sensitive sites.

Emergen Research has segmented the global perimeter defense system market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Infrared Contrast

Laser Beam

Electric Fence

Microwave Contrast

Leaky Cable

Tension Fence

Vibration Cable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Government

Residential

Commercial

