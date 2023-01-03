Endoscope Reprocessing Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing requirement for endoscopy for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases is one of the major factors driving endoscope reprocessing market growth

Endoscope Reprocessing Market Size – USD 2.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Growing emphasis on improving reprocessing guidelines by healthcare authorities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market size was USD 2.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing requirement for endoscopy for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, rising risk of endoscope-associated infections, and growing emphasis on improving reprocessing guidelines by healthcare authorities are some of the key factors driving market growth of the endoscope reprocessing market.

There are many different digestive problems and conditions that can be prevented, identified, and treated by gastrointestinal endoscopy. Throughout an endoscopic examination, exterior surface and interior channels of flexible endoscopes are exposed to human fluids and contaminants. Therefore, it is crucial to reprocess this sophisticated and reusable equipment to prevent infection. Endoscope reprocessing is frequently carried out using mechanical cleaning and detergent cleaning, followed by HLD, rinsing, and drying. Strict adherence to recommended reprocessing methods can significantly reduce or completely stop spread of pathogens to endoscopy patients. Equipment, detergents, disinfectants, and other supplies that make up endoscope reprocessing product line assist each stage of the reprocessing cycle.

In addition, increasing incidence of endoscope-associated infections is another factor driving market growth. For instance, a recent examination of the printed medical literature as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) database found that there were only 35 occurrences of infection transmission during GI endoscopy in the previous ten years. Reprocessing of gastrointestinal endoscopes has drawn more attention, since concerns about infectious issues with duodenoscopes have increased. Undoubtedly, duodenoscopes pose a number of challenges to effective reprocessing. Numerous improved reprocessing approaches, including sterilization, repeated high level disinfection, and microbiological culture, have been suggested to lower the risk of infection associated with duodenoscopes, which is driving market revenue growth.

High endoscopic procedure costs with limited reimbursement in underdeveloped nations are one of the major factor restricting market growth. Although they can range in price from USD 1,250 to USD 4,800, endoscopies in the U.S. typically cost USD 2,750. Price of an endoscopy might vary significantly depending on whether the procedure is performed in an inpatient institution, such as a hospital, or an outpatient surgery center. Cost of an endoscopy varies considerably between inpatient and outpatient clinics. Endoscopies typically cost USD 4,350 in inpatient hospitals, compared to USD 2,550 in outpatient settings.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Hospitals are reevaluating their endoscope reprocessing procedures to make sure they adhere to highest standards and lower the risk of a superbug breakout. Discussions about multiresistant infections are fueling rising expectations for hospital hygiene. This makes medical endoscope reprocessing a key component of clinical quality control. Endoscope reprocessing systems are now dependable, high-quality tools that reduce infection concerns in healthcare institutions. All reprocessing programs need to have a management system, system for measuring quality, and system for training and competences to accomplish this. FDA has advised endoscopy centers to switch to duodenoscopes with novel designs, such as disposable or removable endcaps, that enable them to be reprocessed more successfully, which contributes significantly driving revenue growth of this segment.

The endoscope drying, storage & transport systems segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Endoscopes and other sensitive equipment are safeguarded by Transport and Short Term Storage System by minimizing direct handling and lowering contact with airborne pollutants. Each cleaned endoscope is housed in a safe environment due to its proprietary design. Color-coded liners in green and red help users to quickly distinguish between clean and dirty equipment. A new method of completely drying the scope is provided by this technique, lowering the possibility of contamination. This device uses a proprietary pressure curve to control the drying process.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rising Research & Development (R&D) activities, increased funding and partnerships between major companies as well as favorable regulatory environment for devices for endoscope reprocessing, attractive medical reimbursement policies introduced by government as well as the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Some major companies in the global market report include Olympus Corporation, Cantel Medical, Creo Medical GmbH, STERIS plc., PENTAX Medical, ENDO-TECHNIK W. Griesat GmbH, Getinge AB, SciCan Inc., Steelco SpA, and BES Rehab Ltd.

On 1 October 2020, Olympus, a global technology leader in inventing and delivering breakthrough solutions for medical and surgical operations, announced that OER-Elite, its next-generation Automated Endoscope Reprocessor (AER), is now available in the market. Patient safety depends on proper cleaning and reprocessing of endoscopes between cases and a postmarket study on this topic has shown that automation increases efficiency of this procedure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global endoscope reprocessing market based on product, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips

Detergents & Wipes

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Endoscope Drying, Storage & Transport Systems

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Endoscope Reprocessing market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

