Aircraft Sensors Market : Growing at a CAGR of 9.7% : Will Hit USD 10.02 Billion by 2030 : Says Emergen Research

Rising demand for sensors in military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Aircraft Sensors Market Size – USD 4.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of Internet of Things in aviation” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft sensors market size reached USD 4.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for sensors in military UAVs is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The market for aircraft sensors is expected to grow due to the increasing need for technologically superior aircraft to replace aging fleets and the widespread use of wireless sensors for both military and commercial applications. Defense financing inflation as well as the development of new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data analytics are also expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, factors contributing to the market's expansion include expanding fleet sizes, new market entrants, rising production rates for crucial commercial aircraft programs, rising electronic component counts in next-generation aircraft, and a keen focus on both fuel economy and passenger safety.

However, digitalization and system integration are the logical up-leveling phases for the aviation industry. As it develops, the aviation industry will become a completely networked, open ecosystem that is more exposed than ever before, taking the place of isolated systems that can only talk to one another.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Aircraft Sensors market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Companies profiled in the global Aircraft Sensors market:

The BOSCH Group, Eaton Corporation, Trimble Inc., TDK Corporation, Meggitt PLC, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, General Electric Company, Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, and Lockhead Martin Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The proximity sensor segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate. A proximity sensor is a type of sensor that replaces touch detection methods like limit switches. It tries to detect without coming into contact with the detecting object. It can create electrical impulses from an object's existence and movement. By making use of the displacement sensor's sensitivity to it, it determines how close the object is, and then outputs the necessary switch signal.

The fixed-wing aircraft segment is expected to register a substantial revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The market for aircraft sensors is expected to grow considerably as fixed-wing aircraft demand for commercial purposes rises. Fixed-wing aircraft are the fastest form of transportation. They can generally fly higher and farther while using less fuel.

The OEM segment is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period. OEMs can amass sufficient dependability data as a stakeholder to alter maintenance strategies, eliminating the requirement for unnecessary maintenance labor. The expansion is related to the rise in the business jet and military aircraft deliveries globally. The market is predicted to grow as a consequence of research and development (R&D) initiatives to provide technologically superior aircraft sensors.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the aircraft sensors market on the basis of sensor type, aircraft type, end-use, and region:

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Proximity Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Optical Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Force Sensors

Flow Sensors

Radar Sensors

Others

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Advanced Air Mobility

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The all-inclusive report on the Global Aircraft Sensors Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Aircraft Sensors market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Aircraft Sensors market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Aircraft Sensors market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Aircraft Sensors market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

