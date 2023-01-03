Frontline Workers Training Market: Increasing Demand and is Expected To Drive The Market Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for Learning Management System to effectively manage learning content is a significant factor driving global frontline workers training market

Frontline Workers Training Market Size – USD 16.19 Billion in 2021, Market Trends – Growing need for skill-based and objective-driven training to improve frontline performance” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Frontline Workers Training Market size is expected to reach USD 63.00 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 16.2% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for LMS to effectively manage learning content is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Frontline workers frequently work long hours and face additional challenges such as a shortage of resources and work-related uncertainty. Frontline training is essential because it is an enterprise's customer support foundation and needs appropriate skills and competencies to drive maximum customer satisfaction, regardless of whether they are working at a desk developing a new product for customer or out in the field interacting directly with customers. After pandemic, skill competency building has become even more important owing to acceleration of digital technology and shifting customer expectations. For instance, as more clients are utilizing digital realm, delivery executives are acquiring new approaches and skills as post-COVID purchase orders have grown. Therefore, they must effectively manage huge volume products and are not allowed to misdeliver goods or delay deliveries. The company's reputation will be impacted by this, hence they must pick up new techniques and tools that facilitate efficient order tracking and delivery.

A recent trend in the market is increase in attention of well-being and mental health. COVID-19 increased mental health issues in the workplace as anxiety, depression, and unemployment are at an all-time high. In 2021, managers needed to intentionally focus on employee wellbeing. Since frontline personnel were the most severely affected by this ongoing tragedy, they required more resources than ever before. Businesses can better engage and connect with their workforce by employing softer tones in company-wide and team messages as well as training programs and there will also be a change in the leadership. Leader attitudes have changed significantly, moving from a rigid, black-and-white manner to a more intuitive, individual-focused, and almost humanitarian style of operation. In addition, leaders are increasingly aware of how experience and culture affect financial results. These factors together made employee well-being a top priority for majority of executives in 2021.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 7 March 2022, Go1, a well-known provider of online learning content and instruction collaborated with WorkJam, the top digital workplace for businesses employing hourly and front-line workers. This collaboration makes advantage of WorkJam's user interface to provide Go1's large content library of e-learning materials. Joint customers can quickly distribute specialized content to frontline staff members to increase compliance, promote personal growth, and encourage retention.

The solutions segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using frontline employees training solutions has several advantages such as company's skills deficit is addressed, there is an increase in interest and adherence, and it keeps individuals motivated and upbeat. Lifelong learning can be encouraged by a micro learning platform created specifically for mobile devices. With this strategy, topics are typically covered in succinct (15–20 minute) videos. Employees must maintain their relevance and upgrade their abilities to meet the most recent industry standards.

The blended learning segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Use of blended learning has a number of advantages and utilization of several learning modes considerably improves engagement, learning, and retention, among other advantages. In addition, learners can choose their own speed of learning, and the Program is modular and expandable. The phrase ‘blended learning,’ often spelled ‘flipped classroom,’ ‘hybrid learning,’ or ‘mixed learning,’ describes a teaching strategy that blends instructor-led classroom instruction with internet content, usually in the form of on-demand movies that students view outside of class. Live lectures cannot take place at all, or they can occur in person or online (through a live virtual classroom or even two-way video).

The on-premises segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period. On-premises training, where personnel receive instruction on-site, is the more traditional choice. For training, the business owner frequently invites guests to premises. For instance, government organizations favor an on-site training service over an outside one. This is particularly true for larger businesses or organizations that employ a sizable number of frontline employees.

The performance management segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing need for frontline workers training for this purpose. The success and effectiveness of an organization depend heavily on day-to-day operations of its frontline employees, who frequently make up bulk of its workforce. Tactical execution stewardship is the responsibility of front-line personnel who convey the company's culture and values to client. And typically, these workers, who make up bulk of a company's workforce, are the ones who suffer from a number of problems that are common to all industries, such as low levels of motivation, financial and emotional stress, demanding work goals and management pressure to meet them, poor growth prospects, and low levels of motivation. All of these factors contribute to high attrition rates and as a result, training for frontline employees in performance management is becoming more and more common.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. Magic Leap, a provider of spatial computing technology announced to expand its partnership with PTC, a provider of digital solutions for business and manufacturing to integrate PTC's Vuforia Augmented Reality (AR) enterprise suite with Magic Leap's platform for spatial computing. Front-line industrial workers now have remote access to machinery and manufacturing floor owing to spatial computing technologies.

Some major companies in the global market report include PTC, Beekeeper AG, Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Axonify Inc., iTacit, Frontline Data Solutions, Intertek Alchemy, and Blackboard Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global frontline workers training market based on component, mode of learning, deployment mode, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solutions

Frontline Learning Management System

Micro Learning-Based Platform

Other Software Tools

Services

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Mode of Learning Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Blended Learning

Mobile Learning

Virtual Learning

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Content Management

Performance Management

Talent Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Campaign Management

Onboarding & Engagement

Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

