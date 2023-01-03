Failure Analysis Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Failure Analysis is a process of determining the root cause of any type of failure in material, design, or process.

In the failure analysis market, companies use technology such as computer-aided design software and statistical analysis tools to assess their current processes and identify areas for improvement. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The failure analysis market was valued at USD 4.33 billion globally in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.5% during the forecast period. The global failure analysis market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increased demand for quality control and process optimization. This growth is primarily driven by the aerospace and automotive industries, as well as a growing awareness of product liability issues. Additionally, companies are increasingly relying on failure analysis to assess their processes and identify areas for improvement, which is expected to drive further growth in the market. Imposition of safety rules and regulations by governments and international bodies is expected to drive the growth of failure analysis market, as it results in an increase in need for accurate and rapid testing procedures. In addition, increase in demand for personal electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets has increased the adoption of failure analysis techniques for ensuring product safety and reliability. This is further expected to propel the global failure analysis market during the forecast period.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Failure Analysis Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Failure Analysis market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Failure Analysis market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Failure Analysis industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Failure Analysis industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Failure Analysis industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Presto Engineering, RoodMicrotec, Eurofins Scientific, NanoScope Services Ltd., TEC Materials Testing, McDowell Owens, Quick & Associated Forensic Engineers, Crane Engineering, Exponent, Intertek Group Plc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2021, Hamamatsu Photonics is set to launch the world’s first failure analysis market. This new innovative platform will allow customers to quickly identify and mitigate all sorts of failures in their product development processes. From small-scale components to larger industrial systems, companies can use the platform’s powerful analytics tools to diagnose and fix problems before they become disasters.

In August 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific released the nProber IV nanoprober platform, a new tool for failure analysis professionals. This platform was designed to provide the highest levels of accuracy, precision and speed when conducting electrical fault isolation, cross-sectional imaging and other types of advanced failure analysis.

The Focused Ion Beam (FIB) segment is accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021 due to its ability to produce high-resolution images of materials for failure analysis. Also, the use of FIB for failure analysis is cost-effective and it helps to identify the cause of a failed component. FIBS are primarily used for semiconductor manufacturing. The development of commercially focused FIBS systems has opened up new opportunities for failure analysis in other industries, such as automotive and aerospace. FIBS are also being used to test the reliability of materials and components used in these industries.

The materials characterization segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to increasing advancements in semiconductor processing tools, which enables materials characterization to provide more precise results with improved accuracy. Moreover, the rising demand for semiconductor devices is driving market growth for failure analysis materials characterization service providers.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global failure analysis market on the basis of equipment, technology, application, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Optical Microscope

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System

Dual Beam System

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS)

Broad Ion Milling (BIM)

Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electronics & Semiconductor

Semiconductor Manufacturing

MEMS and Thin Film Production

Industrial Science

Oil & Gas

Automotive and Aerospace

Chemicals

Power Generation

Material Science

Metals and mining

Paper and Fiber material

Ceramic and Glass

Polymers

Nanofabrication

Bioscience

Cellular Biology

Structural Biology

Biomedical Engineering

Neuroscience

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Failure Analysis business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2022-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Failure Analysis Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

