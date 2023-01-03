Green Roof Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
Green Roof Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 15.1% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Green Roof Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global green roof market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like outlook, distribution channel, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 15.1 %
Rising energy costs, scarcity of water in cities, global warming, and environmentalism are driving the global green roof market. The impact of global warming has been increasing in severity in urban areas due to heat trapping in summers, leading to higher energy consumption and costs for cooling.
Green roofs emerge as a feasible solution due to improvements in insulation technology and the use of plants and soil promoting evapotranspiration. Structural innovations involving efficient water storage systems and barriers further reduced the need for heating systems in winters, making green rooftops an all-season energy efficient solution to check rising energy costs across the globe.
The global green roof market also thrived due to the increasing pressure on the urban irrigation systems. Technological developments and wider adoption of IoT enabled smart systems will also leave a positive impact on the global green roof adoption. Sensors that can measure parameters such as temperature, wind speed, and humidity, can help support plantation on green roofs, making them a more attractive solution.
Net-zero target commitments are driving public and private policy making that support green roof installation and maintenance. Subsidies, grants, tax credits, incentives, financial support, besides favourable zoning by governments to tackle problems like stormwater runoff and heat island effect are expected to drive the global green roof market further during the forecast, especially in highly urbanised and metropolitan regions.
Green Roof Industry Definition and Major Segments
Green roofs are extensions of existing roofs that are designed to integrate with natural systems and constructed rooftops. They constitute vegetation, soil layers as growing media, water management systems, barriers, and structural supports.
Known for their ecological, aesthetic, economic, and social benefits, they play an important part in energy efficient development and redevelopment. Green roofs mitigate the impacts of climate change, save water, maintain and promote biodiversity, reduce pollution, protect against fire accidents, and promote healthier living.
Based on outlook, the market is divided into:
Extensive
Intensive
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into:
Online
Offline
Based on application, the market is segmented into:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Green Roof Market Trends
Green roofs are energy savers as well as energy production enablers. The global green roof adoption is anticipated to grow as more solar panels are installed, especially in the hotter regions. Green solar roofs, or biosolar roofs are a growing trend in the market as they are an excellent combination of both green roofs and solar roofs, making them a beneficial green energy solution.
New modular plant tray designs supporting a wider range of architecture, climatic conditions, and biodiversity are making green roofs more popular. Large-scale application of modular systems create a favourable microclimate and their ease of installation, integration, and cost-effectiveness are expected to further push the demand for green roofs. By allowing the flexibility between pre-grown and in-place plantation they are likely to make the switch to green roofs more viable, which will support the expansion of the global green roof market in newer regions.
Urban farming is a growing trend as an answer to the unaffordability of sustainable farming in rural areas and to the general shortage of space for horticulture. Rising popularity of urban farming would also advance the global green roof market. In the coming years, blue-green roof installations will likely have a positive impact on the global market for green roofs owing to disruptions in rainfall patterns, and burdens on drainage and water supply systems.
Key Market Players
The major market players in the global green roof market report are :
Axter Limited
Bauder Ltd.
Green Roof Blocks LLC
Optigrün international AG
Sempergreen BV
American Hydrotech, Inc.
Archigreen Roof Ltd
others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other