Aircraft Battery Market Size Worth USD 1065.6 Million, Globally, by 2030 – Growth Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing electrification of aircraft is a significant factor driving global aircraft battery market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 332.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.7%, Market Trends – Increasing deliveries of commercial and military aircraft globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft battery market size is expected to reach USD 1065.6 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 13.7% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing deliveries of commercial and military aircraft globally can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of aircraft batteries. For instance, with 611 jet deliveries in 2021, Airbus will continue to hold the title of greatest commercial aircraft manufacturer since 2003. In 2021, their primary rival Boeing increased the globe’s fleet of aircraft by 340 jets.

Boeing and Airbus are the two main manufacturers of airplanes globally. Both businesses manufacture military aircraft, rockets, satellites, communications gear, and missiles in addition to commercial aircraft. The United States accounts for more than half of Boeing's sales, with its commercial aircraft segment accounting for almost a third of total revenue. Despite having a smaller market share in North America, Airbus is more prevalent than Boeing in Europe and the Asia-Pacific area. The majority of the commercial aircraft produced by Airbus cost between USD 32 and USD 170 million each.

Market Size – USD 332.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.7%, Market Trends – Increasing deliveries of commercial and military aircraft globally

A recent trend in the market is the introduction of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). AAM is a brand-new idea in aviation that uses electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft to carry passengers and freight between locations that are not currently or conveniently covered by existing aviation modes or surface transit. Hybrid electric systems, batteries, or maybe hydrogen fuel cells could power EVTOL aircraft. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is another name for AAM, even though this mode of transportation can have uses outside of densely populated areas. Cities, underserved areas, and remote locations will now have access to these aircraft, which will come in a variety of sizes, from single-passenger planes to big shuttles.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

SAFT, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Concorde Battery, Enersys, EaglePicher Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Electric Power Systems, Customcells, MGM Compro, Amprius Technologies

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1410

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 250+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Competitive Landscape:

The market intelligence report on the Aircraft Battery Market Industry also includes an extensive investigation of the competitive landscape. It assesses the business and marketing strategies expected to be present in the market through the forecast years. It also includes an investigation of the recent advancements and other factors driving the growth of the overall market to help comprehend the progress of the companies in the coming years.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1410

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft battery market on the basis of offering, aircraft technology, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Battery Type

Battery Management System

Service

Aircraft Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Traditional Aircraft

Hybrid Aircraft

More Electric Aircraft

Electric Aircraft

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Propulsion

Auxiliary Power Unit

Emergency

Flight Deck & Flight Control

Navigation & Communication

Cabin & Cargo Environment Control

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-battery-market

Key highlights of this research report:

On 10 October 2022, researchers believe that a new class of highly effective batteries developed by NASA can be utilized to power fully electric aircraft. Following research into solid-state batteries, which carry more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries, the U.S. space agency made the breakthrough. In addition to being less prone to overheating, fire, and charge loss over time, solid-state batteries also perform better in demanding conditions. Nevertheless, they frequently cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.

The battery type segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using multiple battery types has several advantages. Similar to other technologies, batteries have advanced significantly in recent years. However, conventional technologies such as Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion), nickel-cadmium, and valve-regulated lead-acid are still the three most often used current ones. The most established type of battery is a lead-acid battery. They are the most reasonably priced, the most dependable, and, most significantly, they have acquired the moniker ‘ maintenance-free batteries’ since they do not require routine electrolyte level checks. They frequently experience corrosion problems while being used, and owing to their flammability, there are important safety considerations to be made due to the presence of acid. Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) batteries are extensively used in general aviation, light military aircraft, and even helicopters.

The traditional aircraft segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. In typical aircraft, pumps and generators provide pneumatic, hydraulic, and electrical power directly to the main engine, wing de-icing systems, and cabin. In in-flight management, actuators serve as a significant representation of hydraulic loads. As a result, aircraft batteries are frequently utilized in conventional airplanes for all of these purposes.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1410

Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Buy Now the Exclusive Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1410

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Bio Acrylic Acid Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bio-acrylic-acid-market

Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedics-diagnostic-devices-market

Deep Space Exploration And Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-space-exploration-and-technology-market

Space Launch Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/space-launch-services-market

Next Generation Visualization And Navigation Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-visualization-and-navigation-systems-market

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-liquid-cooling-market

Medical Electronics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-electronics-market

Teledentistry Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/teledentistry-market

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diphenylmethane-diisocyanate-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.