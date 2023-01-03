Space Cryogenics Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for cryogenic material from the aerospace industry is driving the growth of the global space cryogenics market.

The space cryogenics market size was USD 17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The space cryogenics market size was USD 17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased research activities taking place in aerospace, defense and medical sectors. Cryogenic technology finds application in these areas due to its ability to maintain extreme temperatures for extended periods of time. In addition, technological advancements have made it easier for cryogenic systems to be used for a variety of purposes, including storage and transportation of materials in space.

The increasing demand for cryogenic material from the aerospace industry is driving the growth of the global space cryogenics market. The use of cryogenic fuels such as liquid hydrogen and oxygen provides higher efficiency as compared to conventional fuels, resulting in improved performance of spacecrafts. This has resulted in an increased need for cryogenic systems, which is expected to drive the global space cryogenics market during the forecast period.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Thales, Absolut System, Inox India Limited, Air Liquide, Oxford Instruments, Parker Hannifin Corp, Wessington Cryogenics, Herose GmbH, Creare, Cryofab.

Some Key Highlights

The companies are focusing on product launches, acquisitions and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Airbus launched a cryocooler for space applications. This product offers high performance cooling capabilities and extended lifetime in various space environments. Similarly, Thermacore Inc collaborated with Lockheed Martin to develop cryogenic systems for spacecraft propulsion systems.

Furthermore, the advancements in technology is supporting the growth of this market. Companies are investing heavily in R&D activities, creating innovative products and solutions to cater to the demand of the market. For instance, in June 2020, Oxford Instruments launched a cryogen-free superconducting magnet systems for MRI and NMR applications. This system is designed to enable ultra-low temperatures while preserving high magnetic field homogeneity and stability.

The increasing demand for satellites, especially in the commercial sector, is further driving the growth of this market. According to a study by Euroconsult, more than 8500 satellites are expected to be launched during 2020-2029, of which around 40% will be devoted to communications applications. This demand is encouraging manufacturers to develop advanced cryogenic systems suitable for space applications. In addition, the rising focus on environment protection and increasing demand for green energy solutions is further contributing to the growth of this market.

Market Dynamics:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global space cryogenics market based on cooling type, component type, application, and region:

Cooling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

High Temperature Coolers

Radiators

Stored-Cryogen Cooler

Mechanical Cooler

Low-Temperature Coolers

Helium Sorption Coolers

Dilution Refrigerators

Adiabatic Demagnetization Refrigerators

Solid-State Coolers

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Low-Conductive Supports

Multilayer Insulation

V-Groove Shields

High Thermal Conductivity Links

Heat Switches

Pressure, Level, and Flow Meters

Space-Qualified Temperature Sensors

Cryogenic Cables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Space-Science Missions

Earth-Observation

Telecom Applications

Technology-Demonstration Missions

Cryo-Electronics Applications

