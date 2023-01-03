Application Program Interface Management Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand in business process automation owing to global shortages in skilled technical manpower is driving market revenue growth

Application Program Interface Management Market Size – USD 2.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.2%, Market Trends –Rising demand for high-volume data analysis and data engineering” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Application Program Interface (API) management market size reached USD 2.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is being driven by the significant adoption of Application Programming Interfaces (API) for high-volume data analysis and data engineering. Information technology companies are highly dependent on API management services to integrate, distribute, control, and analyze data across clouds. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), it is estimated that 463 exabytes of data will be generated each day globally by 2025.

Global Application Program Interface Management Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report gives an in-depth analysis of the global Application Program Interface Management market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. On-premise solutions are becoming increasingly popular across a range of industry verticals. On-premise API Management is being adopted by many sectors to containerize managed gateways and host APIs and gateways in the same settings. In addition, on-premise models are highly sought after since they increase API traffic and meet compliance and security criteria.

The solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Many businesses are implementing API management to provide proactive, personalized experiences that help to logically connect data from shared sources. Solutions are created to integrate API management with business users, which speeds adoption, lowers overhead costs, and lightens the workload on the IT department.

IT and ITES accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. API management for IT and ITES is developed for generating insights from data and automating various tasks. The shortage of trained technical manpower in the industry has led to a large number of IT and ITES organizations adopting API management.

Some major companies in the global Application Program Interface (API) management market report include:

Red Hat, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP America, Inc., Salesforce, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., Postman, Inc., Boomi, LP., WSO2 LLC, Perforce Software, Inc., Tyk Technologies Ltd, Jitterbit, Inc. They have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

The report categorizes the Application Program Interface Management industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Application Program Interface Management market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the Application Program Interface Management market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Application Program Interface (API) management market on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking and financial services

Telecommunication

IT and ITES

Retail and e-commerce goods

Manufacturing

Government and private sector

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Others

