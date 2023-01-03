Connected Toys Market – Top 10 Key Players Profiled in 2021 - 2030 Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Shift toward two-working-parent households giving rise to monitoring and tracking of toy devices is a significant factor driving global connected toys market

Connected Toys Market Size – USD 6.59 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.9%, Market Trends – Inclination of children toward interactive and self-engaging toys” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Connected Toys Market size is expected to reach USD 36.63 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 20.9% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Shift toward two working parents giving rise to the monitoring and tracking of toy devices can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of connected toys. In OECD countries in 2019, the average percentage of working mothers was 70.9%. 45.6% of two-partner households have both partners employed full-time. In the EU in 2020, 72.2% of mothers were employed, compared to 90.0% of fathers. In Australia, the majority of parents worked in 2021. Of single parents, 63.9% had jobs. In 78.4% of those households, the single mother was employed. In 69.9% of two-parent families with children, both parents were employed. In the U.K. in 2019, 75.1% of mothers and 92.6% of fathers were employed. Compared to only 4.8% of males, 28.5% of moms reported working fewer hours due to childcare. Hence, owing to the increase in number of two-working-parents there is a rise in demand for connected toys to help monitor and track their children, which is in turn driving market revenue growth.

A recent trend in the market is the use of virtual drone games. For instance, playing virtual drone games with the Epson Moverio AR glasses is now possible owing to a new game from Epson. Users can practice their drone flying skills in the games (developed by a company named EdgyBees) in an augmented reality environment. An individual’s drone's camera captures a first-person perspective of the sky that is overlaid with a simulated obstacle course. Users can play against other players in the multi-player mode as well. Epson has been hunting for a suitable use for its Moverio AR glasses since they were first released. Users must play EdgyBees virtual drone games on their smartphones or tablets if they do not have Moverio glasses. They can now play while gazing up at the sky. The joint effort between EdgyBees and Epson aims to enhance both products by fusing them into a single immersive experience.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 5 October 2022, Square Off, a company that creates Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven automated board games, purchased the majority of Miko, an AI robotics business for children. Existing investors have been completely evicted from Square Off by Miko, who has acquired a 70% interest in the company. Miko's product line will now go beyond AI robot companions as a result of the acquisition. Children ages five and older can have fun while learning with Miko's namesake kid robots.

The entertainment segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Toys with advanced features such as facial or voice recognition can engage children by answering their questions or imitating their activities. Examples include iPads, programmable robots, and interactive dolls. The interactive nature of these features keeps kids interested and amused. Since children are naturally creative, the most exciting feature of these toys is precise that they offer a rewarding and creative element. Kids who play these games learn to produce instead of just consume. They are not continually exposed to screens; rather, they are used to teach students how to create, design, or Programme.

The 1-5 years segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. A few of the connected toy innovations designed for older kids are networked fidget spinners and digitalized stacking games. more complex technologies have been produced, allowing toy companies to produce virtual elements in their products for younger children as well owing to the development of virtual reality. It is only natural for technology to be included in time-tested play formats as society advances. This is demonstrated by the Nerf drones that fire darts. By placing a camera into the dart projector and securing a remote control, kids can explore Mars while looking for aliens. Although it is a simple technology, it has enormous impacts when turned into a toy.

The offline segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period owing to offline stores facilitating a variety of options of connected toy products promoting both branded and privately labeled products. Retail establishments give customers the luxury of choice by allowing them to select from a variety of brands. To receive pertinent information about the various products, customers can also chat with the owners and employees of retail establishments. Retail store owners and employees can help customers make the best decision, which can be more convenient for them if they prefer an efficient purchasing procedure to browse online. Retail establishments help consumers make a complete transformation in their shopping behavior, increase their pleasure, and produce better purchasing decisions.

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in the region. For example, the new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform Cryptoys and Mattel, Inc. declared plans to launch a digital collectible line based on the media series Masters of the Universe (MOTU), which has themes centered around swords and planets. The announcement indicates that the limited edition collection was introduced in conjunction with MOTU's 40th anniversary. MOTU characters He-Man and She-Ra are well-known because the popular 5.5-inch action-figure toy line was first released in 1981. There was the MOTU or He-Man animated picture series two years later, in 1983. Since Mattel's MOTU series made its debut 40 years ago, He-Man and Skeletor have made appearances in memes and new toy lines. For the new MOTU NFT line, Mattel worked with Cryptoys, an NFT company that combines toys, games, and entertainment.

Some major companies in the global market report include Mattel, Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Sony Corporation, VTech Holding Limited, UBTech Robotics Corp., DJI, iRobot Corporation, Sphero, Inc., and Digital Dream Labs, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global connected toys market on the basis of application, age group, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Education

Entertainment

Other Applications

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

1-5 Years

6-8 Years

9-12 Years

Teenagers (13-19 Years)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

