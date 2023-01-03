Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market Investment Share & Emerging Trend, Analysis Report to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of TPU paint protection films in the automotive industry is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market Size – USD 365.5 Million in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Trends –Rising Demand for Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Films” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thermoplastic polyurethane paint protection film market size reached USD 365.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) paint protection films in the automotive industry is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The films offer defense against rock chips, bug spatter, acid rain, and other hazards. The primary benefit of Paint Protection Film (PPF) is the placement of rock chips in high-impact locations. Incredibly flexible, the material may be stretched or altered without losing its original shape. Many paint protection films also have self-healing capabilities. The idea behind it is that the PPF's top layer is constructed of an elastic polymer that aids in the material's ability to maintain its natural shape when expanded or applied.

The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market Report study covers global and regional markets with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects of the market. It likewise enlightens the complete serious climate of the worldwide market with an estimated time of 2022-2030. The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market report provides an additional dashboard overview of key companies covering successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in both historical and current situations. Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market Report is high -intensive driven by high R&D investment and has strong product analysis to maintain growth and ensure long-term monetization with a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. The report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film industry. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company's success.

Key Players Mentioned in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market Research Report:

Argotek Inc., SWM, Dunmore, The Lubrizol Corporation, Permali Gloucester Limited, Perfect Polymers, Covestro AG, Wanhua, BASF SE, and Woodbridge.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The polyester segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), another name for the polyester film, is a protective film with exceptional physical properties. Some of these include having high tensile strength, being chemically resistant, thermally stable, flat, clear, and resistant to high temperatures. When compared to other substrates such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), acetate, and polypropylene, the polyester film frequently performs much better and delivers great performance in a wide range of applications. There are countless variations, thicknesses, and coating combinations for polyester film.

The automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. In the automobile sector, TPU protection film is mainly utilized as an air and water barrier. For instance, if a thin coating of TPU film is put on the interior of a door hollow, the interior door panel won't get wet. Since more and more electrical components, such as window and lock systems, are being installed in automotive doors, this type of moisture protection is essential. TPU films are also used in roofing liners as adhesives and air barriers. They prevent airflow, which keeps the fabric clean, and ensures that interior components cling correctly to the roof liner.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. TPU films have rising demand from the aerospace industry in the region. In the aerospace sector, TPU protection film is put into seating components and helps laminate window glass. The parts used in the manufacture of airplanes require sophisticated technical materials. As a result, TPU is essential in the creation of lightweight aircraft components. Revenue growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane paint protection films market is expected to be driven by increase in aircraft production.

The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of industry size, trends, and business growth prospects. This report also provides detailed information on technology spending for the forecasting period, which gives a unique view of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film market across numerous segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermoplastic polyurethane paint Protection film market on the basis of material, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Polyether

Polyester

Polycaprolactone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Electronics

Building & Construction

Others

The thermoplastic polyurethane paint protection film market size reached USD 365.5 Million in 2021