Cloud Native Storage Market Size Worth USD 71.87 Billion 2030, with a CAGR of 23.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in data volume across enterprises is a significant factor driving the global cloud native storage market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 10.99 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.1%, Market Trends – Increase in automation in application updates ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud native storage market size is expected to reach USD 71.87 Billion in 2030, and register a steady revenue CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in automation in application updates can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of cloud native storage. Technologies that are cloud native were created with scalability in mind.

A recent trend in the market is the use of multicloud and distributed cloud. Multicloud, often known as the cloud of cloud services, is a concept that combines several cloud services from many providers into a unified architecture. Multicloud enables the requested data to be given by the data center closest to the user, which will be one of the main cloud-native developments in 2022.

Click Here To Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1435

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Cloud Native Storage market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the Cloud Native Storage market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Some major companies in the global market report include Microsoft Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Alibaba Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Inc., NetApp, Pure Storage, Inc., and Suse

The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Cloud Native Storage industry.

Browse complete report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-native-storage-market

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Cloud Native Storage space

Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global cloud native storage market on the basis of component, deployment type, vertical, and region:

· Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solutions

Object Storage

Block Storage

File Storage

Services

Consulting

Integration & Implementation

Training, Support, & Maintenance

· Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

· Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & ITES

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Government & Public Sector

Energy & Utilities

Other Verticals

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Cloud Native Storage market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyses the spread of the Cloud Native Storage market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On 15 November 2022, in addition to launching Scyld Cloud Central control plane, a new cloud-native High Performance Computing/Artificial Intelligence (HPC/AI) product, Penguin Solutions, an SGHTM brand that offers HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, also announced its relationship with Google Cloud.

Customers will benefit from easier cluster setup, an improved user experience, and strong cost management options owing to this new integrated solution for on-premises and cloud-based HPC/AI clusters.

The solutions segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Utilizing cloud native storage solutions has several advantages. Scalability, availability, storage performance, consistency, durability, and dynamic deployment are all advantages of cloud native storage solutions. Cloud-native storage is easily scalable.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Cloud Native Storage share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1435

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Security Robot Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/security-robot-market

Nitrile Gloves Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nitrile-gloves-market

Multichannel Order Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multichannel-order-management-market

Smart Shelves Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-shelves-market

Orthopedic Braces And Supports Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedic-braces-and-supports-market

Technical Salts Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/technical-salts-market

Cloud Native Storage Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-native-storage-market

About us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.