Indian-based YouTube channel becomes the leading resource in the world to learn website design without code
The channel crossed the 1.25 million subscribers mark, and we want to help more people build their dream careers.CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With inflation rising rapidly across the globe, people from all walks of life are looking to learn skills that can help them grow in their careers and make new income streams. This is where the popular Indian-based website design learning resource, Website Learners, is making a huge impact. The channel recently crossed 1 Million subscribers on YouTube, a first for a channel in this niche. The milestone has helped it to become the number one resource in the world for beginners to learn website design without code.
The company helps people create websites using simple and easy-to-follow tutorial videos. Every day, the videos are watched by thousands of people who create their websites using the steps. On this journey, we have launched two products: MakeYourWP and WebSpaceKit, which relate to WordPress web design and web hosting space.
Shyam Sundar, CEO & Founder of Website Learners Pvt Ltd, said, "It fills me with pride to see how far we have come. Website Learners was completely bootstrapped and only had the to make web design simple for non-techies. Our growing team of over 50 people helps craft lessons that are very easy to understand.
The CEO continued, "We start everything from scratch so that there is no barrier to entry for people looking to learn web design. I've heard from many people how WL was the starting point of their journey in web development."
It is estimated that over 1M+ people have accelerated their careers, increased their income & started their online businesses by watching our videos. The channel has received 21 million views in 2022 and aims to reach 30 million views in 2023.
Currently, the firm is working on more transformative things and is launching a SAAS product that will help improve the lives of thousands of professionals. Also, we’re expanding the range of topics that we cover on our channel. And we’ll start teaching other digital skills, like UI design, video editing & more. People interested in getting started with web design can check out our website and YouTube channel using the information mentioned below.
About the company
