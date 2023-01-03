5G IoT Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For High-Speed Network Connectivity In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 5G IoT Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5G IoT market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end user and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/5g-iot-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.53 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 74.19%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 42.34 billion
The market for 5G IoT has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the rising market penetration of IoT connected devices in numerous end use industries, including healthcare, retail, construction, transportation, and manufacturing, among others. The ability of IoT devices to interact with one another on their own has been a major element in the development of new wireless technologies like 5G, LPWAN, and Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), among others. Because of its ability to handle a large number of devices, low latency, and high speed and bandwidth, 5G connection is emerging as a viable internet facility for IoT connected services, boosting the expansion of the 5G IoT market. Furthermore, the growing reliance on wireless technologies, massive data transfers, and cloud storage has boosted demand for expanded capacity, high data rates, and quick connectivity, which is another factor driving market expansion.
Market Segmentation
The internet of things, or IoT, refers to the spread of internet connectivity to everyday physical objects. It is a cutting-edge digital technology that uses wireless technology such as 5G to connect and distribute data across several devices. The 5th generation of wireless technology has lower latency, allowing for real-time communication and faster data transfer.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/5g-iot-market
Based on the component, the market is divided into:
• Hardware
• Platform
• Connectivity
• Services
Based on the technology, the market is divided into:
• Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)
• Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)
Based on the end user, the market is divided into:
• Manufacturing
• Smart Cities
• Energy and Utilities
• Transportation and Logistics
• Enterprises/Corporates
• Smart Homes
• Healthcare
• Oil and Gas
• Mining
The regional markets for 5G IoT include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The deployment of smart home infrastructure and smart cities is likely to push the market for 5G IoT significantly. In the future years, rapid urbanisation and government investments in the establishment of a digital ecosystem are likely to boost 5G IoT market growth. IoT linked devices powered by 5G wireless technology have the potential to remotely monitor real-time indicators such as air quality, traffic congestion, population, and control utilities, among other benefits, ensuring the industry’s long-term viability. Furthermore, in the aftermath of the global climate catastrophe, the growing adoption of smart cities in emerging economies is predicted to have a beneficial impact on the 5G IoT industry’s growth.
The gradual acceptance of smart homes with IoT-connected devices such as air conditioners, smart speakers, HVAC systems, and security systems, among others, is expected to support the market. The demand for improved wireless technology to optimise remote operations is being fuelled by technological advancements along with rising disposable incomes and purchasing power. As a result, the smart home infrastructure revolution is expected to have a positive impact on 5G IoT market growth over the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Nokia Corporation, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Limited, among others.
Read More Reports:
Rice Syrup Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rice-syrup-market
Construction Stones Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/construction-stones-market
Industrial Generator Sets Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-generator-sets-market
Soup Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soup-market
Fibre Reinforced Polymer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fibre-reinforced-polymer-market
Bromine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bromine-market
India Tyre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-tyre-market
Plastic Fasteners Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plastic-fasteners-market
Trade Credit Insurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/trade-credit-insurance-market
Oral Antibiotics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oral-antibiotics-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is a leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium-scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to client’s requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate, and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective, and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Frara Prih
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other